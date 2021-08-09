The following incidents Aug. 2-8 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license and an Auburn woman who was a passenger in his vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County following an Aug. 8 traffic stop on Main Street. After a K-9 search of the vehicle, meth was found on the driver’s side dash.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on a local warrant Aug. 2 after she was stopped at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Apalachee Church Road for driving with no license plate.
•A Danielsville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Aug. 2 after he was stopped off Carl-Midway Church Road for having a suspended tag.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Aug. 2 after he was stopped at Brown’s Bridge and Kilcrease roads for a non-functioning brake light.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs – less safe and driving with a suspended license Aug. 3 after her husband called police and told them she was driving on a suspended license and had been using drugs. She was located in her vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot on Atlanta Highway after the restaurant had already closed for the night.
•A man reported Aug. 3 that a woman whom he gave a ride to a Quail Run residence asked for his keys, saying she had forgotten something, and then drove off with the car without his permission or the permission of the woman who owned the car. They said they wanted to press theft charges.
