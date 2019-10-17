Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A man and woman were charged with multiple violations after a possible homeless camp was reported at Fort Yargo State Park. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Officers found drugs, several glass pipes, a wooden box and a journal at the campsite. A lock box had a Social Security card and health insurance cards inside. The woman whose name was on the cards said the lock box was hers and that she had left it in a rental storage unit. The rental unit was “half open with the lock cut off.” The woman said a hunting bow, LED light bar and some wooden picture frames were missing.
•A purse turned in by an employee of the Tokyo House restaurant included a Glock pistol and a loaded magazine. It also included an expired-weapons carry license.
•A Gainesville woman said she reported two iPhones stolen from her car about 4 p.m. Sept. 2 and she wanted a copy of the report. The department had no record of stolen phones then.
•A homeless woman said about $900 worth of jewelry she owned was at a local pawn shop. Missing were two bracelets, two rings and a gold wedding set with an engagement ring. The jewelry was in her glove box of a pickup, she said.
•A Winder woman said more than $600 worth of electric cords, extensions and pod chargers were stolen from her apartment.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license and an expired license plate after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign after a traffic stop near the intersection of Lily Drive and Horton Street. An officer said it is a “traffic complaint area” where people in the area have requested law enforcement “to pay special attention to people running the stop sign at this three-way stop.”
•An Auburn man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects after an officer found two men “hiding and crouched” in the woods near North Fifth Avenue and Valleyview Drive. The officer said a vehicle was parked unattended and he followed footsteps in the grass to a bench, where he saw rolling papers “commonly used for the inhalation of marijuana.” The officer also found a grinder, call phone belonging to one of the men and a “smoking” pipe in the woods.
•A Jefferson woman was held on a Barrow County warrant for child support. She was arrested at the Department of Human Services in Winder.
•A Jefferson man was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on Loganville Highway. He was charged with possession of schedule II and III controlled substances, driving under the influence of drugs and drugs not in the original container.
•A Monroe man wanted for failure to appear in Winder was arrested after a traffic accident in which he was a passenger.
•A Winder woman on Ryan Road, who complained about a stolen vehicle, was arrested for public drunkenness.
•A Winder woman was held on warrants from Walton County and Loganville warrants for traffic offenses. She was found in a bedroom at a house on South Broad Street. She also was given a criminal trespass warning for the house.
•A man was charged with public indecency at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow after he was accused of masturbating in the lobby in front of a hospital employee and in an exam room in the emergency department when a nurse walked in on him. Video showed the man exposed himself to the same nurse. She said she asked him to cover himself three times before he did.
•A Springfield, Tenn., man was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on Broad Street. Central dispatch warned all units that a pickup truck was traveling toward downtown and failing to maintain its lane. An officer said he used his lights and siren, but the truck continued to travel south on Broad Street “passing several available stop locations.” He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and open container violation.
•A Winder man was held on an outstanding Barrow County warrant and charged with three other violations after he was found at a West Candler Street house. He was in a shed on the property. While searching him, an officer found bags that contained cocaine and methamphetamine. The man said he found the drugs on the floor of the shed which he said he was cleaning. He also was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.
•A son living with his mother was charged with simple assault-family violence after an argument between the two. Officers called to the Shenandoah Circle house found the son packing belongings. He said he knew he was going to be evicted and was “visibly upset and aggravated.” He said his mother got upset with him when she “confronted him about eating all of her food and tearing down Halloween decorations.” He said both his mother and he cursed at each other. He did say he pointed his finger at her and said he “would do harm to her if she wasn’t on the phone with the police." She said they had had physical altercations before and she was afraid of being injured.
•A Winder woman who was a passenger in a car was held on an outstanding warrant and also charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. She gave a false name to the officer.
•A Winder man said his Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen after he left it overnight because he had been drinking. A Hall County deputy called him to say it was found in Lake Lanier near McEver Road.
•A Statham woman said a debit card, credit card and health insurance card were taken from a cabin at Fort Yargo State Park.
•A Winder man was held on outstanding Barrow County warrants after he was found at City Pond Park about 10:05 p.m. An officer said he saw three vehicles in the parking lot and a man walking around the playground equipment.
•A Decatur man said he left a concealed gun on a trash can in a local business and it was gone when he went back. He said it was a .380 caliber Ruger LCP II gun.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Williamson Street.
•A Winder man was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on East Midland Avenue. He was charged with failing to register a vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, open container violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Three people were accused of stealing a buggy full of groceries from the Aldi store. Two of the three were identified through video and a driver’s license photo.
•A Winder woman said she got a bill for nearly $3,000 from Eastside Medical Center and she had not been at the hospital. She said she was at work then.
•An Atlanta man was charged with disorderly conduct when officers found him with his shirt off at the Hardegree Terrace Apartments “yelling at a group of people.” A couple at the apartments said the man was “acting aggressively.” He denied ever acting aggressive.
•A Winder man was charged with four family-violence violations after an argument with his wife. The woman said she was in the bedroom on the phone and her husband entered and asked why she was whispering. He accused her of cheating and “began bringing up past incidents.” She said he threw a Bible at her and threw it again twice more. She said he grabbed her “with both hands by her pajamas” and ripped the clothes. The man was charged with simple battery-family violence, battery-family violence and third-degree cruelty to children (two counts).
•A Winder man was charged with shoplifting at Quality Foods after he was seen with a 32-ounce box of snow crab cluster and three two-pound bags of shrimp. An officer said the man had four or more shoplifting convictions so the warrant was for a felony. A crack-smoking pipe was found in the man’s left sock when he was searched. He was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.
•A man was arrested at a Winder house for an outstanding warrant and he was charged with possession of cocaine when a baggy with a “rock” of the drug was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.