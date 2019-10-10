Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A man who was a passenger in a Chevrolet involved in a traffic stop was held on a Barrow County warrant. The driver was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance after half a pill, suspected to be oxycodone, was found in the rear of the vehicle. She told another officer when arriving at the jail that she had methamphetamine in her bra. Charges were possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a windshield and crossing the guard line with drugs.
•A man was charged with speeding and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Mt. Moriah Road.
•A woman on Mt. Moriah Road said she went to an address on Parks Mill Road to get packages delivered incorrectly by Amazon. She said at least three packages were delivered to the wrong address, starting Sept. 7. She said Amazon confirmed the packages were delivered.
•An elderly woman was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center after she fell near a Whistle Stop shop as she stepped onto the cement brick steps from Fourth Avenue.
•A man complained about a delivery charge on a pizza delivery and went to the pizza store. He had a concealed weapon, which he said he carries everywhere he goes.
•A Buford woman was cited for unlawful use of a wireless device, driving with a suspended tag and safety belt violation (adults) after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
