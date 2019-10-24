Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•a Buckhead man was charged with driving on a suspended license and no insurance after a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Church Rd., near Scenic Ln.
•an Auburn man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at Browns Bridge and Kilcrease roads.
•an Auburn man was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Jackson County when an officer found him and two other people going through a dumpster at a vacant house.
•an Auburn man was arrested for a Gwinnett County warrant for probation violation when an officer saw him at the Ingles Supermarket.
•a woman on Grove Dr. said her dog had been shot and killed. The woman said it happened between 7:50 and 8:18 a.m. when she took her child to school.
•a woman was held on a outstanding warrant after a traffic stop on Parks Mill Rd.
