Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•An Atlanta man was held on a Gwinnett County warrant after a car in which he was a passenger was stopped for not having a tag displayed on the rear of the vehicle.
•Citations for junked autos were sent to the owner of a house on Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn. An officer said the property had been the subject of numerous complaints. The citations were sent by certified mail because officers made multiple calls at the property and never found the owners. An officer said the property “is in a severe non-compliant state” with junked cars and an “extreme amount” of trash.
•An Auburn man was held on a Fulton County warrant for embezzlement after a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
•A Statham man was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana in a safety check at the intersection of Browns Bridge and Kilcrease roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.