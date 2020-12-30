The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A man at a Quail Valley Road residence reported that a neighbor from across the street purposefully and his friend ripped his Christmas decorations from his door on Dec. 23. The neighbor was issued a trespass notice and warned to stay away from the complainant’s residence. However, after police left, the two men walked back across to the residence and continued harassing the complainant and the other male tenant at the residence and hurdled homophobic slurs toward them. Both of the men were arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•A Gainesville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Hall County on Dec. 20 after he was stopped for unknown insurance on Poole Circle.
•A Dacula man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, 40 Xanax bars and marijuana Dec. 22 after he was stopped on Hill’s Shop Road at Atlanta Highway for holding a cell phone in his hand while driving.
•An Auburn man was arrested for criminal trespass and two counts of obstructing law enforcement after he was caught trying to steal a motorcycle at a Natasha Drive residence just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23. The man briefly ran from police when confronted.
•An Auburn man was arrested on an active warrant Dec. 27 following a traffic stop on Main Street for an expired tag.
