Two men in the Barrow County Detention Center’s booking log from last week were arrested on multiple child molestation charges.
Luis Daniel Gonzalez-Velazquez, 40, 124 2nd St., No. 58, Winder, was arrested by the Winder Police Department and charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, six counts of aggravated sodomy with force and against person’s will or when the person is less than 10 years of age, two counts of cruelty to children-deprivation of necessary sustenance, and cruelty to children-causing excessive physical/mental pain.
Also, the Auburn Police Department arrested John Mark Abram, 55, 374 Meadow Trace Dr., Auburn and charged him with two counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and cruelty to children-deprivation of necessary sustenance.
Other recent arrests reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments included:
AUBURN
•Matthew Lee Willis, 40, 416 Shoeshone Ct., Auburn — battery.
•Heath Allen Swartout, 34, 62 Moriah Way, Auburn — battery.
BCSO
•Dominick Shaquille Brown, 29, 171 Kenwood Dr., Athens — battery.
•Laren Patrick Parker, 37, 2560 2nd Ave., Dacula — theft by taking-motor vehicle possession.
•Maranda Janea Caisse, 35, 5654 Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton — pedestrian under the influence, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Nikeria Sariah Broadnax, 21, 1547 Miller Valley Rd., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Monica Michelle Foster, 21, 179 Rocksprings Ct., Athens — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Joanie Ashley Eade, 36, 1043 Blakewood Ct., Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Aaron Marquise Grovenor, 34, 1045 Hidaway Place SE, Townsend — misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Christina Dale Lovell, 39, 132 Northridge Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Destiny Nichole Gunn, 19, 132 Northridge Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Cora Ann Conway, 33, 109 Scott Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Chalmers Lamar Moon, 77, 425 Akins Rd., Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Ciahra Elizabeth Marcum, 29, 1572 Langdon Park Dr., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jerrell Deshaun Harrison, 22, 295 East Wright St., Lot 7, Winder — simple assault.
•John Paul Crosson, 52, 256 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, and no insurance.
•Bobby Anthony Worley, 53, 39 Bowman Mill Rd. NE, Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jose Luis Torres, 46, 334 Briarwood Dr., Winder — simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and interference with government property.
•De’sean Walker, 18, 169 Patrick Mill Rd. SW A — affray (fighting).
•Octavious T. Sweeney, 20, 169 Patrick Mill Rd. SW A — affray (fighting).
•Jordan Azarias Creppel, 21, 300 Seminole Circle, Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Caprece Alanna Scott, 31, address unknown — theft by shoplifting.
•Adaria Shantel Cooper, 26, 856 Kendall Park Dr., Winder — theft by shoplifting.
•Olivia Jordan Hollis, 26, 1775 Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton — theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Darrell Kennedy, 48, 854 Laurel Ln. Winder — theft by shoplifting.
•Lorenza Stephenson, 59, 147 Quail Valley Rd. A, Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Sonya Bundy, 39, 15 Parker Rd., Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Anthony Justin Finch, 32, 1419 Jones Rd., Winder — battery.
•Erica Danielle Garrett Lumpkin, 32, 426 Graystone Dr., Winder — false statements and writings, concealment of facts (four counts) and felony probation violation (three counts).
•Carrie Belinda Herringdine, 38, 457 Flyway Ln., Winder — failure to appear.
•Joshua Miguel Cruz, 27, 2142 Brookview Ln., Grayson — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Amanda Dawn Cooper, 46, 790 Mary Ave., Bethlehem — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Larry Matthew Blair, 37, 8520 Sunset Dr. No. 5, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Johnny Curtis Queen, 27, 160 Stevens Grove Church Rd., Lexington — felony probation violation (three counts).
•Joshua Melvin Healan, 30, 496 East Broad St., Winder — use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
STATHAM
•Irwin Gaona, 23, 262 McCarty Rd. 18A, Statham — simple battery.
WINDER
•Edward Lee Herring, 20, 142 West 5th St., Monroe — criminal trespass and urban camping and improper use of public places.
•Christopher Thomas Palmer, 31, 839 Exchange Circle, No. 525, Bethlehem — simple battery, battery, simple assault and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Dexter D. Hosch, 24, 720 King St., Bethlehem — terroristic threats, simple battery, simple assault (two counts), possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation.
•Tessa Deaon Barnette, 38, 237 South Myrtle St., Winder — aggravated assault (three counts) and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Jason Akins, 35, 686 Meadowbrook Dr., Winder — criminal trespass and battery.
•Deborah Ann Smith, 64, 64 West Williams St., Winder — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Juan Jose Salazar, 22, 352 Mobile Dr., Winder — simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass (two counts).
•Jeremy Anderson Thornton, 31, 11 East New St., Winder — loitering and prowling.
•Anthony Terry Williams, 51, 398 Ballew Rd., Alto — simple assault.
•Brandon Lavanajack Jones, 34, 1061 Navajo Trail, Monroe — battery and cruelty to children (three counts).
•Ian Christian McGhee, 42, 1525 Farmington Way No. 612, Winder — simple assault, battery and criminal trespass.
•Brenda Patrice Fitzpatrick, 53, 35 South Jackson St., Winder — financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
•Anteria Shamille Diggs, 21, 2967 Dolostone Way, Dacula — disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.