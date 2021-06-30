The following incidents June 17-23 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Two Winder men who are neighbors were arrested following a report of a dispute at a Dogwood Drive residence just after 10:30 p.m. June 20. When police arrived, both men told police there had been a misunderstanding. One of the men said he’d had another man call the police because his neighbor was throwing things and yelling outside of his house. The man who had the police called was arrested due to having an active warrant out of Hall County. According to the incident report, the neighbor became angry that police were detaining the man and repeatedly yelled at them, and he was eventually arrested for public drunkenness and obstruction due to attempting to flee from police after he was told he was under arrest.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local warrant June 23 after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•Arrest warrants for battery, simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children and hindering 911 calls were issued for a Winder man June 22 after his mother reported that he physically assaulted her at a Village Court residence in front of her granddaughter and his niece the previous day.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct June 21 after police received a call just before 11 p.m. reporting that he was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive screaming and breaking windows.
•A Commerce man was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 21 after he was stopped on North Broad Street for stopping his vehicle on the railroad tracks. His license had been suspended due to failure to appear.
•A Winder man was arrested for shoplifting and served a failure-to-appear warrant June 21 after he was caught on surveillance stealing a 12-pack of beer from the Circle K gas station on East May Street just before 10 a.m.
•An Illinois man was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 20 after he was stopped on Buena Vista Street for driving with a nonfunctioning headlight.
•A Dacula woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 20 after she was stopped for an illegal left turn at North Beulah and West May streets.
•A man and his mother reported they had been scammed out of $22,000 by an unknown male suspect who identified himself as “Karacus Freeman” through the Venmo app. The man said he originally made contact with whom he believed to be a 42-year-old woman but later received a text from an unknown number claiming that he was actually talking to the suspect’s 15-year-old daughter. The suspect over time extorted payments out of the man and his mother that he said was going toward paying her behavioral health bills and a “processing fee” for the sheriff’s office in Augusta. The suspect threatened to report them to the police if they did not pay.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) June 19 after he backed into a police officer’s vehicle in the CVS parking lot on West May Street and started to drive off. The officer was in the process of responding to a traffic accident without injuries and had asked the two vehicles to pull into the parking lot.
•A Winder man was arrested for public intoxication June 19 after a report that he may have stolen money from a family member at an East Kimball Street residence. He was detained after being seen stumbling around in the area of Capitol Avenue and Griffith Street. He was not charged with theft of money due to a lack of probable cause.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass June 19 when he damaged a door during a domestic dispute at a West Williams Street residence.
•Arrest warrants for theft by shoplifting were issued for a Winder man June 19 after he was seen on surveillance video taking three scratch-off lottery tickets when he walked around the front counter of the Circle K on East May Street to talk to the clerk.
•A woman at a West Candler Street residence reported June 18 that the catalytic converter on her vehicle had been stolen.
•An employee of a home builder reported June 18 that about 145 pieces of 4x8-feet OSB building materials had been stolen from a construction site at Cannon Trace Drive and Cannondale Drive, likely sometime over the previous weekend. The stolen materials were valued at over $5,600.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 18 after he was stopped at the intersection of East Wright Street and Dreamland Circle for driving without a license plate.
•A Royston woman was arrested on a felony probation-violation warrant June 17 following a traffic stop on West Athens Street.
