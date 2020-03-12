Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•Two people were arrested for shoplifting at the Winder Walmart. A Winder woman was arrested after a store employee said she saw her not scanning items. The store recovered $32 worth of food items. A Winder couple were given a notice of prohibited entry from Walmart and the man was arrested for shoplifting. An employee of the store said she saw the man scan two items at one time twice and scan an item with the wrong price tag. A doormat, sandpaper and polishing set were recovered.
•A Winder man was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call and drugs to be kept in the original container after a dispatcher received a call that a man was threatening to “run over” people collecting money for charity.
•A Wilburn Road man said someone entered his truck and took his iPad Air 2, valued at $600.
•A Lilburn woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Carl-Bethlehem Road.
•A Sandy Springs man was charged with driving while unlicensed and defective equipment after a traffic stop on Covered Bridge Road.
•A Bethlehem man said he agreed with a friend to move into an apartment together. The friend’s grandmother, the man said, paid for the security deposit and a bed. The Bethlehem man gave his friend $380 to give to his grandmother, but he learned later she did not know about the apartment or the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.