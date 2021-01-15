Two unrelated structure fires occurred within an hour of each other in Barrow County on Wednesday, Jan. 13, one of which killed a donkey.
Barrow County Emergency Services firefighters responded to a chicken house fire in the 700 block of Hancock Bridge Road in Winder around 3:20 p.m., which killed the donkey.
“The barn was off the roadway and our firefighters could not get the fire engines up to the scene,” BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said. “They had to pull hose and connect them in order to have enough to reach the fire.”
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond the barn. The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office as of Thursday, Jan. 14.
Just after 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Blueberry Lane in Winder, which displaced two adults. No injuries were reported.
“A rapid search was conducted in the home by first arriving firefighters and no victims were found,” Dakin said. “Crews then worked to quickly extinguish the fire.”
The cause of that fire also remained under investigation Thursday by the Fire Marshal’s Office and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.