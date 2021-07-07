The following incidents June 24-29 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Arrest warrants for affray (fighting) were issued for a Winder woman and Bethlehem woman following a road rage incident on June 28. The Bethlehem woman told police she was turning off South Jackson Street onto Lee Street after stopping at the stop sign and that the Winder woman drove aggressively around her on the wrong side of the road in an attempt to pass her. She said she sped up to prevent that and both women got out of their cars at the traffic light at Lee and South Broad streets, where she said she slapped the woman to “get away” from her and she in turn was shoved into the car. When contacted later by police, the Winder woman said the Bethlehem woman had not stopped at the stop sign and that she swerved to avoid hitting her and then tried to pass her.
•A Winder man was arrested and charged with battery, simple battery and simple assault June 29 following a domestic dispute at a Century Oaks Drive residence, during which he put his hands on a woman’s neck and shoved her while arguing over money.
•A woman at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence reported June 29 that hers and a friend’s car tires had been slashed in the early-morning hours. She suspected an ex-boyfriend of committing the act because he had reportedly threatened to damage her car.
•A Winder man was arrested and charged with reckless conduct June 29 after police received two separate calls of shots being fired behind a residence on Box Circle. When police confronted the man at his residence, he initially lied about having firearms on him before two guns and ammunition were located there. Police also found shell casings from one of the firearms.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement June 28 after he was stopped on Bald Eagle Lane for having a non-functioning third brake light.
•A man at Victor Lord Park reported that his wallet, phone, car keys and jacket had been stolen from the stands of a field at Victor Lord Park while he was playing soccer there June 27.
•A Winder man was arrested June 27 on a warrant out of Barrow County for theft by taking – motor vehicle after his girlfriend called him to the scene of a traffic accident she was involved in at North Broad Street in Winder. The vehicle she was driving was registered to him. Police detained him on the scene once he arrived.
•Police responded to a report of an assault June 26 at a Stovall Street residence, where a man said he was sitting on his porch and playing a game on his phone when his neighbors confronted him and accused him of recording a video their house. He said they were “paranoid” about that because they “sold drugs” out of there. He then addressed the people as N-words, which he claimed was a “term of endearment” rather than a racial slur, and a male suspect came over and punched him repeatedly before being pepper-sprayed by the complainant’s wife and fleeing.
•A man at a Ryan Road residence reported June 26 that someone had stolen his mailbox and he suspected that the previous homeowner had taken it.
•Arrest warrants for battery, simple assault, criminal trespass and obstructing/hindering an emergency call were issued for a Winder man June 26 following a domestic dispute at an Ashwood Drive residence, during which he pushed her against a wall, into a door and on the floor, held her down and yelled and cussed at her while also throwing and breaking her phone.
•A man at a Pinkston Farm Road residence reported June 26 that a tow hitch had been stolen from the bed of his truck. Surveillance footage showed a dark-in-color, older Ford F-150 pulling into the driveway at 9:45 a.m. June 25. A younger white male with brown hear and gray tank top got out and came and knocked on a front door. Then, an older white male with a teal shirt and tan hat was seen walking from around the side of the house where the victim’s truck was parked. The complainant said he did not know either suspect.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a valid license June 25 after he was stopped on Buena Vista Street for a traffic violation.
•Multiple witnesses reported gun shots being fired on Natchez Circle and two cars driving off just before 11:30 p.m. June 24. The suspects had not been identified at the time of the incident report.
•An arrest warrant for criminal trespass was issued for a Winder man June 24 following a report of a domestic disturbance at a Sanders Street residence, during which he got into an argument with his girlfriend and through her phone out the door, breaking it, before leaving the residence.
