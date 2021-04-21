The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to April 8-14.
•A woman at a South Broad Street residence reported April 13 that someone had broken a lock on a bedroom door to the residence and urinated in a toilet there twice that day while she and her husband were not home. Nothing was reported stolen from the residence.
•A delivery driver for Pizza Hut reported April 13 that he had been scammed while delivering a pizza to an Amherst Drive residence. He said a woman near the residence handed him counterfeit money. However, the homeowner at the residence said they had not ordered a pizza and the phone number that made the order returned to a man with a Blue Ridge address.
•A woman at Jameson Inn on Stafford Street was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Clarke County on April 13 after police were called due to her refusing to leave the hotel during a dispute with management and employees.
•A Flowery Branch man was arrested on an active warrant out of Barrow County on April 12 following a dispute with management at Jameson Inn on Stafford Street.
•A homeless man was arrested for loitering and prowling April 12 after he was seen walking around cars and looking inside them at Bojangles on North Broad Street. The man was lying on the ground asleep next to the restaurant entrance when police arrived.
•The manager at Holiday Inn Express on Exchange Boulevard reported April 12 that people staying in a room had stolen or damaged $584 worth of items in the room while staying there April 8-11. The suspects were captured on surveillance footage and were believed to be responsible for a license plate theft at the hotel April 11.
•A Bishop man was arrested on a simple battery warrant out of Clarke County on April 11 after a report of suspicious activity at a 3rd Avenue residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Clarke County and for criminal trespass – damage to property April 11 following a domestic dispute at an Embassy Walk residence, during which he punched a hole in a wall.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct April 11 after a report of him acting disorderly at Cash and Carry on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•An Auburn woman with an extensive history of panhandling citations was arrested again for the offense April 11 after being spotted by Burger King on East May Street with a sign stating she was homeless and in need of money.
•Residents at a Marion Lay Street residence reported that the home had been burglarized April 11, and guns, a watch and a $100 bill had been taken by unknown suspects. The guns were purchased by a pawn shop in McDonough.
•A Winder man with a felony probation violation warrant out of Jackson County was arrested April 11 at a Harpy Eagle Drive residence.
•A Winder woman was arrested April 11 for harassing communications after sending harassing text messages to the mother of her grandchild since December.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested April 10 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for sending harassing communications to his girlfriend after she left him following a report of him following her in his truck on the road.
•A Winder man was arrested on probation violation warrants April 10 after being spotted by an officer on patrol in the area of Capitol Avenue and Elm Street.
•A couple at an Ashwood Drive residence reported April 10 that someone had stolen a UPS package with $175 worth of clothes from their mailbox.
•Arrest warrants for shoplifting and reckless driving were issued for a Winder man April 10 after he stole more than $200 worth of meat from Ingles on North Broad Street and then drove off hurriedly, backing into a manager who was on a motorized cart, striking a pole and then almost hitting another vehicle.
•The owner of Smokey Gringo on North Jackson Street reported April 10 that someone had flipped a power switch in the restaurant alleyway overnight, causing him to have to throw out about $700 worth of spoiled meat. He said that had happened several times in the last year since the restaurant opened.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disorderly conduct April 9 following a report of road rage on West Athens Street. The woman was uncooperative with police and was talking over them during questioning.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for disorderly conduct April 9 at Speak Easy on East Athens Street after a report of him refusing requests to leave and making advances toward customers.
•A Winder man, Winder woman, Commerce woman and Colbert woman were arrested for disorderly conduct April 9 following a report of a fight at a Spradley Place residence. The man arrested said he arrived at the residence to women arguing with his girlfriend, the Winder woman, and that he “instinctively punched” one of the women to “protect” his girlfriend. The argument started, according to the girlfriend, when they almost hit her cat while backing their car up. The girlfriend was transported to a local hospital for a thumb injury she suffered to be evaluated.
•A woman at a South Broad Street residence that a package delivered there April 7 had been stolen.
•A Commerce man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and another Commerce man in the vehicle with him was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects April 9 after the vehicle was stopped at Shell on North Broad Street for having no license plate.
•An arrest warrant for battery was issued for a Winder man April 9 following a domestic dispute with the mother of his child at an Exchange Circle residence.
