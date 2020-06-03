Multiple vehicles were broken into on Bismarck Circle in Winder between May 24-26, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
A woman at one residence reported that someone had broken into her and her husband’s vehicles overnight and that her wallet had been taken. She said she saw four or five white male juveniles walking around the neighborhood the night of the incident and that she did not believe they were residents of the neighborhood.
Also, a Gwinnett County police officer reported that someone had stolen his department-issued pistol from his truck at his Bismarck Circle, Winder, residence. Another resident reported that his firearm had been taken from his vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Among the other incidents the BCSO recently responded to were:
•A Winder man was arrested for stealing an asphalt saw from the back of a truck in the parking lot of The Home Depot on Carl-Bethlehem Road while the victim was inside the store. A witness parked next to the victim’s truck saw the theft occur and the suspect was apprehended in an ensuing traffic stop.
•A Monroe man was arrested for battery, simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement following a domestic dispute on Manning Way. The man was Tased after approaching a deputy with a balled-up fist.
•The owner of a Winder Industrial Parkway business reported that a trailer and fencing material had been stolen from the site.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and other drug possession charges after he was observed by people in another vehicle being unable to maintain a lane. The people followed the man to his Statham residence and deputies confronted him there.
•A woman reported that her vehicle was struck by another at the intersection of Highway 211 NE and Dunahoo Road and that the other vehicle kept going without stopping. The vehicle was described as a white four-door passenger car.
•A man reported that his vehicle was struck by another at the intersection of Carl-Midway Church Road and Atlanta Highway NW and that the other vehicle kept going without stopping. The suspect’s vehicle was described as white and possibly a Ford Focus.
•A 20-year-old woman with a Brunswick address was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges after she was found asleep in her parked car facing the wrong side of the road at the intersection of University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road. The woman admitted to drinking wine and said she was trying to get back to her residence in Athens. She told the deputy she did not know how she wound up on the wrong side of the road.
•A woman reported being pepper-sprayed in the face by her friend from Atlanta during an argument in a car.
•A man at a Pete Harris Road, Winder, residence reported that more than $3,400 worth of lawn equipment had been stolen from his property.
•A Gainesville woman was arrested for shoplifting several items at Publix on Loganville Highway. She was also found to have outstanding warrants out of Barrow County.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped for driving too closely behind another vehicle near the intersection of Highway 82 and Pickle Simon Road. The man also urinated in the back of the patrol vehicle on the way to the detention center.
•A woman at a Bo Parker Road, Winder, residence reported that her car had been broken into and her purse had been emptied of cash and all of her credit cards and ID information. The night before she discovered the break-in, she started receiving phone alerts about transactions made on and attempts to use her cards.
•A Winder man was arrested after being caught in the act of burglarizing a Meadowview Drive, Winder residence. The man was caught stealing a videogame system, controllers and games. He had entered the home through a window using a screwdriver while the victim was out of town.
•A man reported that someone had broken into his car and stolen his wallet with $300 in cash and a debit card inside, along with other miscellaneous items, while he was inside a gas station on Kilcrease Road.
•A woman at a West Star Street, Bethlehem, residence reported that someone had run off the roadway and struck three mailboxes, including hers, causing damage.
•A Statham man was arrested for simple assault following a dispute with his roommate after he kicked in the door to her bedroom while she was in there with her boyfriend. The man called law enforcement because he wanted her to leave.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession after being stopped outside of a subdivision off Haymon Morris Road for having non-functioning taillights.
•A Bogart man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a Winder woman who was a passenger in his vehicle was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects after he was stopped on University Parkway near Harrison Mill Road for having a license plate returning to a trailer and a non-functioning license plate light.
•An Athens man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of a drug-related object after he was stopped in the area of Atlanta Highway SE and Dooley Town Road in Statham for failing to maintain his lane.
•A construction contractor reported equipment had been stolen from the lot of the future Dollar General on Highway 211 NW behind the Rockwell BP store. An electrician working at the site said someone tried to break into his industrial-sized toolbox as well.
•A Suwanee man and Lawrenceville man were arrested for reckless driving after they were caught speeding in the area of University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, with their speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
•An Auburn man and Dacula man were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession after they were stopped for the driver making a wide turn onto Etheridge Road from Mt. Moriah Road in Auburn and failing to maintain his lane.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession after he was reported to be stopped in the turning lane at the intersection of Carl-Cedar Hill Road and Highway 211 NW and not moving when the traffic lights cycled.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for shoplifting more than $114 in various food, beverage and clothing items from Walmart.
•A Winder man and woman were arrested for shoplifting more than $104 in various food, clothing and household items from Walmart.
•A man who had since moved out of Barrow County reported that he'd been scammed out of more than $5,500 he had paid for electrical services to be completed at his former Barrow County residence. The checks he sent in March were made out to a "Michael D. Bledsoe" of a Toccoa address.
•A Winder woman was arrested for violating a no-contact order following a domestic dispute at a Matthews School Road, Winder, residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery after shoving his girlfriend into a puddle of mud during an argument at a Hardigree Road, Winder, residence.
