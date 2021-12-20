The following incidents were among those December 9-15 that the Winder Police Department responded to:
•On Thursday, December 9, WPD officers responded to the report of an accident at Williamson and Stephens streets and found a 2013 BMW overturned upside down in the ditch with no occupants around. It was determined the overturned vehicle had been stolen from an Oceanliner Trl. residence shortly before the wreck was reported.
•A Ridgeway St., Winder, man reported on December 9 someone had fraudulently obtained over $2,000 from his Ameris Bank account.
•On December 9 officers responded to Dolly’s Central Home Health Care, Piedmont Dr., Winder, where a 23-year-old female was reported missing after she escaped out a window.
•A Monroe woman was charged, December 9, with no insurance following a traffic stop on East May St.
•On December 9, a Winder man was arrested on a valid failure to appear warrant when officers responded to Dolly’s Central Home Health Care on Piedmont Dr.
•On Thursday, December 9, a Monroe man was charged with outstanding arrest warrant and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked following a traffic stop was East May St.
•A Capitol Ave., Winder, woman reported a set of keys had been stolen on December 9.
•On Friday, December 10, a Winder man was charged with criminal trespass when he was located hanging around the Shell Gas Station on North Broad St., where he had previously been criminally trespassed from.
•An Auburn woman was picked up December 10 at Victor Lord Park on Second St. on a valid warrant.
•On Friday, December 10, a Winder man was charged with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, open container violation, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct when officers responded to a Green Valley Dr. residence where a woman reported her son had been talking crazy and had left the house on foot.
•On Saturday, December 11, an officer responding to a Fairview Ct. location for a suspicious activity call heard loud music coming from a vehicle in the cul-de-sac and when the officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle the man refused to get out of the vehicle. The Winder man was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of open container and noise violation – loud music from a vehicle.
•On December 11 a Winder man was arrested on East Athens St. on a valid warrant.
•On Sunday, December 12, during a traffic stop was West Williams St., a Winder woman was charged with no insurance.
•On December 12, a Winder woman reported her car had been damaged while it was parked at the Barrow County Detention Center on Barrow Park Dr.
•A Winder man was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Sunday, December 12, when officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a Wisteria Ct., residence.
•A Norcross woman was arrested on a valid warrant during a traffic stop on North Fifth Ave. on December 12.
•A Winder woman was charged with panhandling on December 12 when officers responded to a suspicious person call on South Broad St. where a woman was asking for money and impeding the normal flow of traffic.
•A Marietta man was charged with simple battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA on December 12 when a Turtle Creek Dr. woman reported her ex-boyfriend came to her residence to drop off their young daughter and became upset and ripped her phone out of her hand.
•On Monday, December 13, a Winder man was charged with criminal trespass – FVA after he broke a window and damaged the front door jamb during a domestic dispute at a Dreamland Cir. residence.
•A Winder woman reported December 13 someone had fraudulently used her information to obtain a loan at Mattress by Appointment on East May St.
•A Dreamland Cir. woman reported Monday, December 13, she was contacted by email from the Department of Labor stating someone was attempting to change the PIN for her unemployment check deposit and she had been off unemployment for over a year.
•On Monday, December 13, a Turtle Creek Dr., Winder, woman and a Thompson St., Bogart, man came to the Winder PD to report the woman had been scammed out of $172 online.
•An Athens man was charged with possession of marijuana, headlight requirements on all vehicles except motorcycles, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954 and open container violation on December 13 following a traffic stop at Hardee’s, North Broad St.
•On Tuesday, December 14, a Winder man reported a hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on North Broad St. where the man reported the driver of an empty tractor-trailer car hauler sideswiped the passenger side of his truck causing significant damage.
•A Rutledge Dr., Winder, woman reported December 14 she had received a letter from the Department of Labor stating she was denied Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and she had never received assistance and had never applied for the assistance.
•On December 14 officers were dispatched to a home on Courtyard Cir. to the report of a possibly deceased person. The home had been condemned for several months after suffering a fire and subsequent water damage. The resident was not allowed to stay on the property but had been seen arriving roughly three weeks before and no movement had been seen since. The home was cleared and found to be abandoned, no one was located inside.
•On Tuesday, December 14, an Apperson Dr. woman reported her baby’s father took their two-year-old son to Bethlehem after she told him not to.
•A Statham man reported a hit and run at the Swifty Car Wash on Atlanta Ave. on December 14. The complainant stated another car rear-ended his vehicle in the car wash.
•On Wednesday, December 15, a woman on East Wright St. reported someone had entered two of her vehicles and taken items from inside them.
•A 38-year-old female was reported missing from a Pinkston Ct. home on December 15.
•An Athens woman was arrested on a valid warrant on December 15 during a traffic stop.
•On December 15 a Griffith St. woman reported her 25-year-old son missing from a Hazel St. residence where he was last seen.
