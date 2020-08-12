The following incidents were among those recently responded to by the Winder Police Department:
•An employee at Holiday Inn Express on Exchange Circle in Bethlehem reported that four people — three males and a female — had stolen a wall safe out of the room they checked into July 28 and damaged the cabinet that held the wall safe. They had also violated a smoking policy, racking up $2,800 in damages. The credit card on file was charged $1,050 but payment above that was declined. The suspects remained at large as of the report, but the card on file was under the name of Bruce Blount of North Little Rock, Ark.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery – family violence after striking his girlfriend in the face during a domestic dispute at a Lily Drive residence.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of drug-related materials and misdemeanor possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for a broken taillight in the area of North Broad and West May streets. She also had an expired license plate.
•A woman reported that a woman in a Ford Ranger backed into her car in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts on North Broad Street but denied doing so, hurled a racial slur at her and left the scene.
•A shoplifting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. July 31 at the La Jalisco grocery store on East May Street, where an unidentified suspect grabbed several shampoo and soap items and fled the store. An employee said the suspect — a black male with a white shirt, dark blue jeans and a red hat — had come in the store asking about the prices of various items, and when he reached up for a piñata, she saw a gun in his waistband. She became suspicious and decided to tell the man he needed to leave due to capacity restrictions from the coronavirus, and he then fled with the items. Another employee who witnessed the incident on a security camera said he believed the same suspect had stolen $20 worth of soap and shampoo and $300 in cash from the store a month earlier.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects following a traffic stop on North Broad Street after he was reported to be driving erratically. Bags containing a total of 1.5 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and 27 empty re-sealable bags were recovered.
•An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West May Street reported finding an unattended-to camera bag containing methamphetamine and pills. A receipt from a Great Clips in Tennessee was also found, servicing a person named Chris Strauch.
•A man at a Shenandoah Court residence reported that his vehicle — a blue 2013 Dodge Charger — had been stolen from the residence sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 1 and 7 a.m. Aug. 2. The car had between $300-$400 in cash in it, his driver’s license and clothes. A neighbor said he’d heard the car start up around 6 a.m. Aug. 2 but did not think anything of it and look to see who was driving it.
•A Bethlehem woman was cited for disorderly conduct after she was reported to being walking in and out of the roadway and yelling at cars passing by on Monroe Highway. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation due to her behavior.
•A woman visiting a family member in the Villas of Winder reported her vehicle had been entered by an unknown suspect between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. Aug. 2, and items had been tossed around but nothing had been stolen. A man at another residence in the neighborhood reported that his wallet containing $3 in cash, his driver’s license and a 5-gram Swiss gold bar had been taken from his vehicle between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1.
•A woman at a North Avenue residence, her secondary residence, reported that 14 boxes of shingles out of 98 she had delivered to the residence had been stolen between 5 p.m. July 31 and 1 p.m. Aug. 2. She believed a former tenant she had a strained relationship with could be responsible for the theft, but she had no physical evidence.
•A Monroe man was arrested for driving with a suspended license due to a DUI conviction following a traffic stop on Horton Street.
•A man reported a burglary in progress at his 3rd Avenue residence after being alerted on his phone that motion was detected at his front door and seeing the door close on security video. His wife and daughter were asleep in the home at the time and did not hear anything. Nothing was stolen from the house, but an unidentified white male was seen on footage entering the home. The complainant reported there were tears in a rear-window screen and his sofa cushion had been soaked in urine.
•Medication was reported stolen from a residence at Smith Heights apartments. A television had also been tampered with but not stolen.
•A man reported he had been rear-ended by a red truck that was following closely behind him near the intersection of West Athens Street and Woodlawn Avenue and the truck kept going. The driver was described as a white male in his 30s or 40s with balding hair.
•A man at an Ideal Place residence reported that his truck had been entered sometime between July 30 and Aug. 3 and two blue nylon tie-downs, a bag with papers and a red Milwaukee 10-in-1 screwdriver had been taken. The bag was found by a neighbor down the street.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and abandonment of dangerous drugs after a report of suspicious people possibly smoking illegal drugs in the area of West Athens and Church streets.
•A woman at a North 5th Avenue residence reported that someone had stolen her bicycle and her son’s bicycle overnight between 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 8 a.m. Aug. 4.
•Warrants for terroristic threats and acts – family violence and simple assault – family violence were issued for a Winder man following a dispute at a Dunahoo Road residence where he allegedly had verbally abused his mother and threatened to kill people if the police came. The man left the scene on foot before authorities arrived.
•A manager at Subway on North Broad Street reported that a man had purchased a $21 order with a fraudulent $100 bill around 8:25 p.m. Aug. 3. The bill was found to be fake upon closer examination after the suspect had already left. The suspect seen on surveillance footage was described as a white male in his mid-20s, around 5-foot-8, with a slim build.
•An employee at McDonald’s on North Broad Street reported finding a drug-related kit on the front counter a little after 10 p.m. Aug. 4. The black sunglasses case had a spoon with suspected drug residue, a cotton ball, a syringe, an empty blue canister and a cut plastic drinking straw.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement following a domestic dispute at a South Broad Street residence where he shoved his father and resisted arrest by officers.
•The theft of a gray and orange weed-eater between 11 a.m. and noon Aug. 4 was reported at a business on East Athens Street. The weed-eater belonged to the husband of the business owner, and she said she suspected a white male with long hair in an old blue pickup truck she saw outside the business of the theft, but she said she did not actually see him take it.
