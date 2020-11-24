On Monday, Nov. 23, Barrow County Emergency Services celebrated the career and retirement of E-911 communications officer Kathy Wallace after 28 years of service.
Wallace began her career with BCES in 1992 and worked her way into many different positions, including the E-911 communications manager’s position where she served for many years.
“Kathy Wallace has been an institution at Barrow County Emergency Communications," interim E-911 communications manager Patrick Harbin said in a news release. "Her passion for the 911 field is consuming and she took many new employees under her wing to share her knowledge and help them grow to love the profession as she has for over 28 years. Her loving, welcoming personality will be sorely missed at the 911 center, but we hope she thoroughly enjoys her well-earned retirement! Congratulations, Kathy! We will miss you!”
In her time with BCES, Wallace has seen many changes in the department and much growth in the county. She has helped in many areas, which include enhancements to computer aided dispatch, radio communication and dispatch protocols.
Between her service to BCES, her work at the Winder Police Department and her support of her husband Firefighter Tim Wallace’s career, Kathy rarely meets a stranger.
“Kathy has affected the lives of thousands of Barrow County citizens and visitors with her dedication; there is no way to truly know how many she’s saved as a result of the heart she showed every day when at work. We wish her well in her retirement.” said BCES chief Alan Shuman.
“Kathy has dedicated her life to serve Barrow County and our citizens. She is a great example of a true public servant. The Sheriff’s Office wishes her well on her retirement,” added Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith.
Wallace plans on spending her retirement enjoying her family and grandchildren to the fullest. She will be missed by many and is appreciated by all.
