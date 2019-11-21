Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•An Auburn man was held on a Hall County warrant after an officer stopped him on Parks Mill Road near Sunbelt Way.
•A Winder man was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failing to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway. An officer was given a paper bag containing marijuana by the driver.
•An Auburn man was arrested at the Old South Store after Winder police made the request. He was accused of violating a temporary protection order against a woman. The Winder police were with the woman.
•A woman on River Trace said she was told by another person that she was going to shoot her and her dog.
•A woman stopped for a potential warrant from Walton County also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
