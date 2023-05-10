Police were called to the tent walk-in sites at Fort Yargo State Park April 28 around 10 p.m. with reports of people fighting. Upon arriving at Fort Yargo, park staff escorted police to the campsite where the fight took place and officers met with an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female, who were standing in front of the campsite. The woman and juvenile were crying and the woman appeared “disheveled” as she wasn’t wearing shoes and her hair was messy, according to police.
The woman told police she and her daughter were invited to the campsite by the male. She said he’s her daughter’s soccer coach, she’s his daughter’s teacher and their daughters are friends and play on the soccer team together.
After arriving at the campsite, the woman said she and the male went to search for firewood, and upon returning to the campsite, she saw that the two juveniles girls had gone to the bathroom.
Shortly after returning to the campsite, she said she saw two unknown females running up to her. One of the females grabbed her hair and began striking her in the head with a closed fist, which caused her chair to tip backwards and causing her to hit her back and head on the ground. While on the ground, both females continued striking her with a closed fist and kicking her in multiple places on her body. She said she was able to get up off the ground and defend herself while the male stood in front of her attempting to shield her from the strikes.
The females were identified as the male’s wife and older daughter. During the fight, the woman said she heard one of them yell, “homewrecker” at her. She said the fight lasted about 15 minutes.
The woman told police she had neck and back pain and a scratch on her foot from the fight, but refused medical treatment.
The man told police he and his wife had been going through a rough patch in their marriage and he had been dating the other woman for about two to four months and have an intimate relationship.
The woman told police she wanted to press charges against both the wife and the older daughter. Warrants were procured for misdemeanor battery against both women.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Theft by deception April 29 at 237 Hidden Court, Winder, where a rental fraud was reported.
• Urban camping and improper use of public places; possession and use of drug related objects; cursing, abusing officer making arrest May 2 at 51 E May St., where a man was revving the engine of his car while asleep in the driver’s seat.
• Forgery-third degree May 2 at 216 N Broad St., Winder, where a woman reported checks in the amount of $1,740 were cashed from her and her husband’s bank account using her husband’s fraudulent signature.
• Arrest warrant (2); theft by shoplifting May 2 at 208 N Broad St., where a woman was caught stealing meat from the grocery store, where staff had to hold her down to keep her from fleeing the scene.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects May 2 at W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property April 30 at 26 E Wright St., where a woman reported an armed man uninvitingly came into her residence and possibly broke several items around her apartment, including the screen and lock on her back door and a reclining chair in her living room.
• Arrest warrant May 1 at 209 N Broad St, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant May 1 at 127 Lily Drive, where a suspicious person was reported.
• Criminal trespass May 1 at 2080 Massey Lane, where a man returned to a residence he had been criminally trespassed from a few hours prior telling the homeowner he “had the strength the break the door.”
• Identity fraud theft May 1 at 187 S Broad St., where a woman reported someone changed her information with the Social Security office and feared her identity had been stolen.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 1 at 617 Embassy Walk, where a woman reported she found two purses beside the road near her residence.
• Simple assault-Family Violence May 1 at 115 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a dispute involving a firearm occurred between former roommates.
• Theft by taking May 1 at 520 Embassy Walk, where a woman reported her vehicle stolen during the night.
• Hold for other agency May 1 at Loganville Hwy., where an officer conducted an inquiry on a license plate that was attached to a service call for an assault.
• Damage to property April 30 at 327 Dreamland Ct., where a fire department vehicle ran over a basketball goal, leaving it broken and unusable.
• Driving while license suspended April 30 at 38 E May St., where officers answered to a 911 hang up by a woman who said her boyfriend was abusing her and not letting her out of the vehicle.
• Arrest warrant April 30 at 54 E May St., where a man with an active warrant was seen pulling out of a gas station.
• Urban camping and improper use of public places; loitering April 29 at 84 W Midland Ave., where a man was found sleeping in his vehicle.
• No insurance April 29 at W New St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant April 29 at 176 Capitol Ave., where a man with an active warrant was arrested at his residence.
• Theft by deception April 29 at 48 Wisteria Ct., where an online rental scam was reported.
• Hit and run; following too closely April 29 at W May St., where a traffic accident occurred.
• Damage to property April 29 at 59 W May St., where a hit and run in a parking lot was reported.
• Damage to property April 25 at 279 Holly Dr., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
• Battery April 28 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where two women were in a physical altercation at a campsite at Fort Yargo State Park.
• Driving without a valid licensee April 28 at 55 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Domestic disturbance April 28 at 1485 Box Cir., where a woman reported her friend took her phone was want giving it back.
• Traffic investigation April 28 at 490 Gainesville Hwy., where a U-Haul truck was stopped in the right southbound lane with its hazard lights flashing after running out of gas.
• Driving without a valid license April 28 at 197 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Arrest warrant April 28 at 2900 University Pkwy., where an inmate transport occurred.
• Arrest warrant April 28 at 209 N Broad St., where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Lost/found property April 27 at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a woman reported items missing from her vehicle while parked at the Wimberly Center.
• Arrest warrant; duty upon striking unattended vehicle April 27 at 178 N Broad St., where a man reported someone hit his vehicle while he was in the package store.
• Battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence April 27 at 23 Horton St., where two women were arrested after getting into a physical altercation at their shared residence.
• Criminal trespass April 26 at 286 Turtle Creek Sr., where a man reported a woman he had been
“casually seeing” came to his home he shares with his girlfriend and “banged” on the front door without his permission. He said he never shared with the woman where he lived and wanted the woman trespassed from his property.
• Harassing communications April 27 at 318 Hazel St., where a man reported his estranged wife was constantly calling him against his wishes.
• Hold for other agency; possession and use of drug related objects April 27 at Capitol Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Hands-Free Georgia Act; driving while license suspended May 3 at 28 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Striking fixed object May 3 at 186 Georgia Ave., where a woman reported a truck struck he mailbox.
• Arrest warrant serviced May 3 at 23 Hosch Cir.
• 911 investigation May 3 at 285 N Broad St., where a woman overdosed on Fentanyl and was found on the floor of a bathroom stall inside the grocery store. Officers were able to resuscitate her using Narcan nasal spray.
• Driving while license suspended; standards for brake lights May 3 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
