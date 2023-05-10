On April 14, the Barrow County Narcotics Units, along with their Criminal Investigations Division and the Georgia Lottery, conducted a search warrant for the McNeal Market, located at 72 McNeal Rd. The search resulted in the store losing its license to sell lottery and to play Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMs).

A criminal arrest warrant for commercial gambling card operating was procured for Reji Matthew of Snellville, who turned himself into the Barrow County Detention Center on April 20.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.