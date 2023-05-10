On April 14, the Barrow County Narcotics Units, along with their Criminal Investigations Division and the Georgia Lottery, conducted a search warrant for the McNeal Market, located at 72 McNeal Rd. The search resulted in the store losing its license to sell lottery and to play Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMs).
A criminal arrest warrant for commercial gambling card operating was procured for Reji Matthew of Snellville, who turned himself into the Barrow County Detention Center on April 20.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Theft by conversion; theft by receiving April 12 at 849 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a rental truck reported stolen.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance April 22 at Union Grove Church Rd./Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects April 20 at Horton Street/W May Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign April 21 at Pickle Simon Road/Airport Road, Winder, , where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change April 22 at Loganville Hwy./University Pkwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle seen crossing the centerline six times and the gore once.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper use of horn; improper lane change April 21 at Bill Rutledge Rd./Ed Hogan Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle seen blowing its horn at different vehicles for no apparent reason, flashing its bright lights at other vehicles and crossing the centering with opposing traffic.
• Fail to yield while turning left; driving while license suspended; hold for other agency April 20 at Matthews School Road/West Winder Bypass, Winder, where a traffic accident occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine April 21 at Union Grove Church Road/Wynbrook Drive, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license April 21 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic accident occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; pedestrian under the influence; pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway when sidewalk not available April 20 at Miles Patrick Rd./Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where a man was reported to be stumbling in the roadway.
• Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; driving without a valid license; speeding; expired license plate April 24 at University Pkwy. / Hog Mountain Rd,, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Theft by taking; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; unsafe lane change or turn; window tint violation; criminal trespass April 27 at West Winder Bypass/Pearl Pentecost Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a. vehicle involved in a theft.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey traffic control device April 27 at Atlanta Hwy. SE/Lighthouse Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; driving without a valid license; speeding; expired license plate April 24 at University Pkwy. /Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a juvenile was arrested following a traffic stop.
• Theft by taking; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; usage lane change or turn; window tint violation; criminal trespass April 27 at West Winder Bypass/Pearl Pentecost Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driing without a valid license; failure to obey traffic control device. April 27 at Atlanta Hwy. SE/Lighthouse Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; headlight requirements April 23 at W Athens St./Horton St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; racing on highways or streets April 26 at University Pkwy./Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; probation violation April 23 at 1096 Dee Kennedy Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; hold for other agency April 26 at Arnold Rd. NE/ Tallassee Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in two arrests.
• Failure to obey traffic control device; driving while license suspended April 24 at Hwy. 211 NW/Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Theft by shoplifting April 12 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man was seen concealing a can of air duster in his pants and continued to leave the store on foot after loss prevention attempted to stop him at the door of the business.
• Theft by shoplifting; possession and use of drug related objects April 25 at 440 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a woman was caught concealing over $185 worht of merchandise in her purse.
• Driving without a valid license April 23 at Giles Rd./Autumn Ave., Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
