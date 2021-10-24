The following incidents were among those Oct. 14-20 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 19 for aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, theft by taking, criminal trespass, hindering a 911 call and simple battery a day after he reportedly showed up at a South Center Street residence that he had previously been criminally barred from. The complainant reported the man arrived at the residence a little before 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 and punched him in the mouth and threw him to the ground during an altercation before running off with at least two pairs of shoes that he had stolen from the complainant’s box truck. After authorities spent the day searching for the man, he was spotted walking along South Broad Street the morning of Oct. 19 by a police detective and was detained.
•A woman at a Georgia Avenue residence reported Oct. 18 that a 40-inch TV had been stolen from her home. She said it was the third time in a six-month span that her home had been burglarized.
•A man reported Oct. 18 that his girlfriend hit him during an argument they were having while they were driving along South Broad Street. The woman was not present when police responded and had not been located at the time of the incident report.
•A Statham woman was arrested Oct. 18 for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting after attempting to steal two items from Quality Foods on North Broad Street.
•A Commerce woman was arrested Oct. 18 for marijuana and cocaine possession and possession of drug-related objects after she was stopped for driving 56 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on South Broad Street. The officer who stopped her noticed an odor of marijuana and conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle, locating a plastic bag of marijuana, a THC cartridge, cocaine, a metal grinder and plastic marijuana packaging material.
•A manager at McDonald’s on North Broad Street reported Oct. 17 that a woman had come into the restaurant to order coffee, become upset with her order and grabbed her arm while snatching the money and leaving. Police reviewed video footage and determined the woman had only snatched the money. They did not pursue any charges due to “insufficient probable cause,” according to the incident report.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 16 for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and public drunkenness after police responded to a dispute call at an East Broad Street residence, where the man reportedly yelled vulgar language in public view and was “trying to fight with people.”
•A Statham man was arrested Oct. 16 for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the area of West Midland and Woodlawn avenues.
•A woman at a Windsor Drive residence reported Oct. 16 that two firearms had been stolen from her house while she was in jail.
•A man reported Oct. 15 that jewelry items had been stolen from his deceased mother’s house on West New Street.
•A Statham man with felony arrest warrants for shoplifting from Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street was arrested Oct. 16 after he was observed walking on North Broad Street by a police officer.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 16 on active warrants after he was spotted walking between Circle K and American Pest Control on East May Street by a police officer.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and a Winder man who was a passenger in his vehicle was arrested for public drunkenness after the two were involved in a private-property vehicle accident on North Broad Street on Oct. 16. Police made contact with them in the parking lot of Waffle House on West May Street and noticed an open case of beer cans in the front-passenger seat. Both men were “unsteady on their feet,” and the passenger urinated on himself while talking with police, according to the incident report.
•A Gainesville woman was arrested on an active Hall County warrant Oct. 16 after she was spotted sitting on a curb on Williamsburg Way, “rocking back and forth and making crazy gestures.”
•A woman at a Georgia Avenue residence reported Oct. 15 that the “loud volume” from a concert in downtown Winder several weeks prior had caused her walls to shake and a frying pan to fall, causing a dent in the floor. She also claimed some sheetrock had fallen from her ceiling as a result of the concert. Police determined that no crime had occurred.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 15 for possession of drug-related objects, giving a false name to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a detention facility with drugs after he was spotted riding a bike behind a closed business near the intersection of West Williams and North Broad streets after 1 a.m. by a police officer. The meth was found in his belongings while it was being processed at the county detention center.
•A man at a Fallen View Court residence reported Oct. 14 that an unknown suspect had stolen a life-sized skeleton decoration and air pods from his vehicle the previous night.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 14 for simple battery after hitting another man during an altercation at the Winder Lions Club on East Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 14 for simple assault and criminal trespass following a domestic disturbance at an Ashwood Way residence, where she reportedly broke a door and threw several items and threatened to shoot a family member during an argument.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 14 on charges of disorderly conduct and theft of services at Fort Yargo State Park, where Georgia DNR authorities reported he was being disorderly in the park and had taken a boat.
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 14 for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped on St. Anthony Drive for driving with defective equipment.
