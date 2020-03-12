Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators culminated a case that began last month with the arrest of a Winder man March 10 on a charge exploitation of an elderly person.
Hyun Bae You, 57, was arrested by Hall County deputies at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. He remained in the Hall County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, March 11.
You is implicated in the crime that came to light when deputies responded to a fraud report from a friend of the victim on Wednesday, Feb. 5., according to a news release.
According to the initial investigation, You befriended the female victim, 84, of Hoschton, several years ago and gained access to her bank account. Between approximately January 2016 and March of this year, You used more than $70,000 of the victim’s funds, according to preliminary findings of the investigation.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
