The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested on a charge of battery Nov. 2 after biting another man on the chest during an altercation at a Venture Way residence. The man was also accused of swinging a hammer at the complainant, but was not charged for aggravated assault due to conflicting stories.
•A Snellville man was arrested for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects just after 11 p.m. Nov. 3 after he and a woman were found parked in the back of the Goodwill store off East May Street with 41 bags of THC cannabis — weighing a total of 0.2 grams — and a blunt roller and rolling papers inside the vehicle.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disorderly conduct just after 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 following a fight with another woman inside a store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The two women began arguing and the woman who was arrested threw a drink on the other woman and called her a b****, according to the report.
•A Winder man was issued a citation for disturbing the peace around 9:45 a.m. Nov. 3 after he was reported to be yelling profanities in the Dairy Queen parking lot off West May Street. The man said he was talking to a friend across the parking lot and apologized to police for his behavior.
•A woman at a St. Ives Circle residence reported that her 6-by-8-foot utility trailer had been stolen from her property sometime between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.
•A Winder man was arrested on an outstanding warrant around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 1 following a traffic stop on Patrick Mill Road after the officer ran the tag information and the return showed the man as the registered owner.
•An unknown suspect reportedly shoplifted two bags of chips and a candy bar from the Circle K on West May Street around 6:45 p.m. Nov. 1. An employee of the store said when she exited the restroom, the suspect immediately fled the store in a car driven by a black male. The suspect was described as a black male around 6-foot-2, weighing 170-200 pounds and 20-30 years old. He was wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans didn’t have any visible scars, tattoos or unique features.
•A Winder man was arrested around for simple assault and simple battery around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 following a dispute at a Camden Drive residence during which he threw an ant poison container at his father and hit him with it.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault and felony terroristic threats and acts around 6 a.m. Nov. 1 following a dispute at a Springdale Drive residence during which he reportedly threatened to kill his mother and her husband. The man was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.
•A Winder woman and Winder male 17-year-old were arrested for felony marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects after they were stopped for a headlight and taillight violation in the area of South Broad Street and Patrick Mill Road just after 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) around 6 p.m. Oct. 31 after she was found passed out in her vehicle at West Midland Avenue and Church Street. A witness said the woman had hit a mailbox while she was driving. She said she was coming home from work in Jefferson and been drinking at her work.
•A Winder man was arrested on a probation violation warrant following a traffic stop on East May Street around 9:15 a.m. Oct. 31. The responding officer was running tags and got a return on the man’s warrant.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license just after 1 a.m. Oct. 31 after he was stopped in the area of Monroe Highway and May Street for a brake light violation.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, providing a false name and date of birth, driving with a suspended license and registration and no insurance, and a Winder woman who was a passenger in the car was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and felony tampering with evidence following a traffic stop on East May Street just before 9 p.m. Oct. 30.
•An Alpharetta man was arrested for driving on a suspended license just after 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 following a traffic stop on West May Street.
•Warrants were issued for a Winder man for battery, stalking and being a party to a felony after he and another male suspect later identified as his brother assaulted another man at a gas station on North Broad Street around 6:15 p.m. Oct. 30. The victim, who was punched and hit with a stick repeatedly, said he believed the assault was retaliation for the other suspect being incarcerated earlier that week.
•A 17-year-old male from Bethlehem was arrested for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop for a headlight violation on North Broad Street just after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop just after 8 p.m. Oct. 29 on West May Street due to a license plate violation.
•A Winder woman reported receiving threatening and harassing messages on social media from her abusive ex-boyfriend, who lives in Florida.
