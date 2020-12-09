The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping Nov. 28 following a domestic dispute at a North Griffith Street residence in which he hit his girlfriend repeatedly, choked her, threatened more harm toward her and forced her to go with him to a business in Athens for a transaction. The woman was able to text the business while the man was getting gas, and the business notified the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which placed the man in temporary custody while notifying Winder police of the incident. The victim told police she had been beaten by the man several times in the past but was afraid to say anything about it.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Dec. 1 after he was pulled over for stopping on the railroad tracks on Horton Street.
•A couple at a Doster Drive residence reported that someone tried to kick their front door a few minutes after 11:45 p.m. Nov. 30. The male of the couple reported seeing a man who was walking down the street and allegedly pointed a gun at him. A man matching the suspect’s description was questioned, but no firearms were found on him. No charges were pending at the time of the report.
•A North Carolina man was arrested for public drunkenness at Top Dawg Tavern on Exchange Circle, Bethlehem, a little after 5 p.m. Nov. 30 after pushing an employee of the establishment while employees were attempting to escort him out. Employees said the man had become belligerent and cut off from drinking. The man then became irate, was cussing and threatened to sue the establishment because he was “rich.”
•A Jefferson man was arrested for possession of drug-related materials, giving a false name and birthdate to law enforcement and driving with no license a little after 2 p.m. Nov. 30 after he was stopped for running the stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Capitol Avenue.
•A Jefferson woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license and on a Gwinnett County warrant for probation violation after she was stopped on East May Street just after 8 a.m. Nov. 30.
•An employee at an East May Street gas station reported Nov. 29 that a Black male tried to purchase a vape pen and he would not sell it to him because the male refused to show his ID. An Asian male attempted to purchase the vape pen for him but was not allowed to. The employee said the Asian male then became upset and began cussing at him. The Asian male then said, “I’ll see you,” and left the store.
•Just before 10 p.m. Nov. 29, a fight with gunshots fired was reported at Victor Lord Park on 2nd Street. Video of the incident showed a group of black males fighting and a crowd gathering before dispersing quickly when the shots were fired. The males were seen getting into what appeared to be a white Chevrolet Malibu and driving off before police arrived.
•A Jefferson man was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and loitering and prowling around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28 when he was reported to be walking around the Publix parking lot on Monroe Highway and looking into vehicles. The man initially ran from police when confronted and had to be handcuffed. He told police he had attended a Georgia State football game earlier that day and claimed to be looking for his brother at the store.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and simple battery Nov. 28 following a domestic dispute at a Sims Road residence during which he stomped on his wife’s foot, shoved her into a wall and caused cuts on her hands by preventing her from leaving the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession a little before 3 a.m. Nov. 27 after he was stopped for excessive speeding in the area of Fayette Drive and Sims Road.
•A Covington woman was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession after she was found asleep in her running vehicle on Calgary Downs Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
•A man at a Russell Road residence reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the residence sometime between 11 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8 a.m. Nov. 26. The tag had last been run in Gwinnett County around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 26.
