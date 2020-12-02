The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated battery, battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children Nov. 20 following a domestic dispute at an East Wright Street residence, during which he slapped a woman in the face, causing her to temporarily lose vision, threw her on the ground outside, kicked her and then threw her on a bed inside. Thirty minutes after the incident, the man was stopped on his motorcycle on North Broad Street and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and failure to register the motorcycle.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with suspended registration on Nov. 24 following a traffic stop on East Midland Avenue.
•A Braselton man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of use of drug-related objects just after 6 p.m. Nov. 24 after employees at Waffle House on West May Street reported he was there for about four hours and wouldn’t leave. The man was detained at a nearby laundromat and had to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He also was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Jackson County.
•An employee of a downtown business reported Nov. 24 that a wallet with money, a debit card, identification cards and licenses and his phone had been taken from his car that was parked in the public lot on East Candler Street between 9 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.
•Arrest warrants for battery, criminal trespass, third-degree cruelty to children, possession and use of drug-related objects and cocaine possession were taken against an Auburn man following an altercation in the WPD parking lot just before 2 p.m. Nov. 23. The man reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the day at their Auburn residence, and when she attempted to drop him off in the WPD parking lot, he broke a window and hit her, and her juvenile son was also hit in the mouth during the altercation.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery a little after 5:30 a.m. Nov. 23 following a domestic dispute with a man at a Dogwood Drive residence.
•A Buford man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 23 following a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Covington man was arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license just after 10:30 p.m. Nov. 22 following a traffic stop off Monroe Highway for expired registration.
•A Winder woman was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession just after 10 p.m. Nov. 22 after she was stopped off East May Street for driving without her headlights on.
•A woman at an East Stephens Street residence reported that someone had stolen an iPhone charging cable and several shirts out of her vehicle between 2-6 a.m. Nov. 22. The suspect left a blue lighter behind in the vehicle.
•A man at a Woodlawn Avenue residence reported someone had stolen a concrete saw from his truck overnight between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, simple battery and third-degree cruelty to children just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 22 after he was reported to have been choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at a Fairview Court residence. The man was reported to be extremely intoxicated during the altercation. The man was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing the guard lines with drugs after cocaine was found on him while he was being booked at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•A Winder man was arrested for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following an incident between 8-9 p.m. Nov. 21 at LongHorn Steakhouse on Exchange Boulevard after he was reported to be yelling loudly and acting aggressively toward another customer.
•A Winder man was arrested for reckless driving and fleeing/attempting to elude police on his motorcycle just after 10 p.m. Nov. 20. The responding officer initially spotted the man passing a car at a high rate of speed near the Golden Corral on East May Street. After activating his emergency equipment, the officer followed the motorcycle to the Goodwill parking lot on East May Street, where the suspect took off again at a high rate of speed. The officer was eventually able to stop the vehicle at a gas station off Lee Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass following a domestic dispute at a Shenandoah Circle residence around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic accident with no injuries at the intersection of North Broad and East Stephens streets around 2:15 p.m. Nov. 20. The man had taken Ambien and kept falling asleep while talking with police.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and criminal trespass a little after noon Nov. 20 following a domestic dispute with his ex-wife at an undisclosed address. The man’s father went to the police department and reported his son had punched the woman in the forehead.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for driving with no license after 9 a.m. Nov. 20 after he was stopped at the North Broad Street railroad crossing for stopping on the tracks.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 20 after he was reported to be sleeping in a West May Street gas station employee’s car without her permission.
•A Monroe man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol just before 5 a.m. Nov. 20 after he was stopped in the area of East Athens Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for failure to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain his lane.
•A man at a St. Ives Way residence reported that someone had stolen seven silver half-dollar coins, a .22 rifle, his University of Georgia class ring, an old wedding ring and other miscellaneous silver coins from the residence around Nov. 15 and said he believed a woman he used to rent his basement out to had taken the items.
•A Woman at a Wood Circle residence reported that someone had stolen jumper cables, a face mask, and a CD holder from her vehicle sometime between 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.