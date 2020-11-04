The following arrests around the county were reported Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jackie Edward Lee III, 17, 342 Shenandoah Cir., Winder — aggravated child molestation, sexual battery, sodomy.
•James Ross Jacks, 29, 34 Sweet Apple Ln., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Joshua William Wood, 42, 2034 Rock Creek Rd., Buford — conversion of payments for real property improvements.
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 35, 5342 Milieo Place SW, Lilburn — felony probation violation (four counts).
•Jeremy Tyler Holloway, 31, 2457 Monta Vista Way, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Michael Oliver Newsome, 34, 1987 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Robert Lloyd Carlisle, 47, 4810 Kobe, Columbus — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Brandon Lane Pruitt, 27, 882 Whispering Way, Winder — misdemeanor stalking (two counts).
•John Raymond Northcutt, 59, 156 West Midland Ave., Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Amanda Lynn Scarbrough, 41, 1019 River Bluff Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation.
•Shanda M. Stephens, 36, 320 North Myrtle St., Winder — simple battery.
•Christina Nicole Smith, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — felony theft by deception.
•Brett Jonathan Gresham, 31, 4957 Spring Hill Dr., Sugar Hill — first-degree forgery (six counts) and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person (15 counts).
•Anthony Johnson, 42, 275 Carter Rd. 16, Auburn — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Bailey E. Huddleston, 17, 339 Timberridge Ct., Auburn — battery, third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jason Chadwick Looney Sr., 45, 1147 Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine.
•Lydia Garrett-Holcomb, 32, 92 Spring Valley Rd., Athens — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving without a valid license and removing/affixing tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Laird Wadsworth Shull, 51, 2345 Valley Dr., Snellville — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Billie Renee Higginbotham, 43, 716 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Nikolas Gazetas, 22, 1525 Laurel Crossing Pkwy. 224, Buford — misdemeanor theft by taking (two counts).
•Chelsea Ann Johnson, 29, 25 Terminus Place NE 3414, Atlanta — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Jake Scott Kennedy, 38, 1860 Cleveland Rd., Bogart — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Madison Keith Martin, 35, 128 Ashwood Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jesse Nicholas Mott, 32, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Timotyh Lamar Brooks, 42, 332 Slayton Ave., Hartwell — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Luis Alfonso de Leon Perez, 47, 238 Wood Ave. A, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Joshua Robert Korzen, 18, 3752 Plymouth Rock Dr., Loganville — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Tracie Jean Hollis, 45, 723 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Jacob Hugh Nash, 30, 1223 Finch Rd., Winder — felony probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle (two counts).
•Tyler Keenan Robinson, 35, 84 Creekwood Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Amanda Kay Haynie, 33, 144 Creekwood Rd., Winder — child support violation.
•Jason Michael Studstill, 39, 137 Creekwood Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Ryan Scott Tittle, 26, 220 Purple Star Ln., Cleveland — felony probation violation.
•Amanda Breeze Moss, 42, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 45, 467 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — battery.
•Aravee Martica Thomas, 27, 295 Maple Forge Dr., Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Joshua James Schoonover, 41, 119 Hillview Way, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and tag light violation.
•William Michael Dubnik, 42, 1575 Wyntercreek Ct., Hoschton — reckless conduct and criminal damage to property (business).
•Darrell Robert Rowland Jr., 28, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder — obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple assault, simple battery, and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Bryan Patrick McNeese, 38, 852 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe — felony probation violation (three counts), driving with a suspended or revoked license, and taillight violation.
•Austin Brian Wright, 22, 557 Elder Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and open-container violation.
•Amber Lynn Hale, 33, 484 Akins Rd., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Frank Boscarino III, 29, 1037 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton — felony probation violation (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor, two counts).
•Richard Allen Stockton, 38, 690 Melinda Dr., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Dylan Roy Carder, 31, 558 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Samuel Vaughn Torbett, 25, 40 Williams Ct. C, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Brian Lenoci, 27, 160 Elm St., Greenfield, Mass. — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Nash Edford Key, 18, 807 Mulberry Rd., Winder — battery and simple assault.
•Haley Shay Willis, 22, 938 Century Oaks Dr., Winder — felony theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts).
•Michael Lee Poling, 30, no address listed — battery, simple battery (two counts) and simple assault.
•Thomas Dale Hargrove, 45, 1208 Foster Rd., Statham — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Bryan Robert Byrne, 25, 4821 Rabbit Farm Rd., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, following too closely, and violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Dylan Alex Morris, 21, 470 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder — burglary: forced entry – residence; entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony; and criminal damage to property (private property).
•Angel Melendez, 38, 4278 English Oak Dr., Doraville — driving without a valid license and failure to move over for emergency vehicles.
•Christopher Lamar Poole, 39, 121 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Keith Lee Barrett, 43, unknown address — battery and third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Jonathan Russell Sunley, 34, 4 Oak Grove Park Ln., Dahlonega — felony probation violation.
•Genia Ann Lovelady, 58, 349 Pinecrest Rd. 1, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
AUBURN
•Timothy Wayne Chadwick, 50, 610 Oglethorpe Ave. Apt. 4, Athens — possession of methamphetamine.
•Jack Michael Massa, 58, 248 Christy Ln., Auburn — unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
•Elaine Louise Davis, 58, 205 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn — aggravated stalking.
BRASELTON
•Isaiah Admi Ward, 18, 2951 Satellite Blvd. 1622, Duluth — misdemeanor marijuana possession, speeding and violating driver’s license restrictions.
•Patrick John Larocco, 31, 2429 Autumn Maple Dr., Braselton — hold for other agency.
STATHAM
•Pamela Juanita Butler, 55, 2027 Ventura St., Statham — felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents, theft by taking, simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Asia Kennedy, 17, 180 Stonehenge Way, Athens — city ordinance misdemeanor.
•Tristan Pierce Knox, 32, 140 Heelstone Ave., Athens — possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
WINDER
•William Jarrod Dickson, 37, 320 North Myrtle St., Winder — felony theft by taking and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property (two counts).
•Adam Christopher Vaughn, 46, 326 3rd Ave., Winder — battery, false imprisonment and criminal trespass.
•Bradley Howard Dowdy, 36, 509 Yargo Ln., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Christopher Lee Sloan, 28, 154 Ann Trail, Powder Springs — failure to appear (misdemeanor).
•Angela Denise Iler, 50, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — failure to appear.
•Yolanda Louise Hammond, 48, 64 Main St. 27, Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Alejandro Sales-Hernandez, 17, 10 Tanners Bridge Rd. Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Ben Eche Apeh, 22, 845 Highmeade Dr., Alpharetta — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Christopher K. Jefferson, 33, 2503 The Oaks Rd., Clarkston — driving with a suspended or revoked license and brake light violation.
•Holly Shedd Baker, 36, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended or revoked license, no insurance, and permitting another person to operate vehicle without insurance.
•Derek Michael Whitlock, 31, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and no insurance.
•Lia Moua, 33, 716 Pinecrest Rd. NW, Winder — felony probation violation (two counts).
•Meredith Cole Mull, 30, 432 Northcrest Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway; and driving permit violation.
•Gilberto Acosta, 17, 1951 Township Dr., Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 43, 172 Venture Way, Winder — felony probation violation (five counts) and contempt of Superior Court.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 27, 172 Venture Way, Winder — disorderly conduct. Wongen was arrested on a separate date on a single count of battery.
•Camila Corrales, 18, 1951 Township Dr., Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; and taillight violation.
•Jacob Christopher Meeks, 23, 2254 Rivercliff Dr., Gainesville — hold for other agency.
•Michael Thomas Nelson, 25, 5670 Winter Bluff Way, Sugar Hill — felony terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.
•Joshua Martian Parker, 40, 421 Camden Dr., Winder — simple battery and simple assault.
•Mario Latwan Dansby, 42, 86 Elm St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•James Broadus Bonnemer, 49, 224 South Myrtle St., Winder — felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Nicholas Lapai Hinton, 21, 434 Shenandoah Ct., Winder.
