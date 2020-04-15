A Winder man was arrested on a sex-trafficking charge on April 5 after a juvenile who had been reported missing was found alive at his residence.
Iran Lopez Burnett, 40, 120 2nd St., No. 20, was charged by Winder police with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, felony probation violation and interference with custody.
According to a Winder Police Department incident report, police were dispatched to the residence at the Park Ridge Apartments after receiving information from an agent with the Georgia Attorney General Office’s Human Trafficking Unit that the juvenile was at the location with her “pimp,” Lopez. The agent was able to trace her IP address through Facebook messages with another individual.
Lopez was arrested at the residence and the juvenile was found in a bedroom there.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Cody Mitchell Murray, 27, 325 Walker Dr., Monroe — public drunkenness and criminal trespass.
•Kyle A. Driscoll, 30, 143 B Quail Valley Rd., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Carmen Shaw, 63, 1537 Hunters Cove, Auburn — simple battery.
BCSO
•Robert Onon Thomas, 31, 1042 Crestview Ct. Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal trespass (damage or interference with property), battery, simple battery, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Melissa Ann Adams, 35, 714 Will Maynard Rd., Winder — simple assault.
•Jamarcus C. Shaw, 29, 4700 Lindsey Dr., Powder Springs — misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Antonio Wilson Power, 30, 64 Main St. No. 47, Auburn — criminal trespass and aggravated cruelty to animals.
•Jeremy Anderson Thornton, 31, 11 East New St., Winder — criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Natasha Lynn Lee, 40, 414 Gladiola Dr., Auburn — battery.
•Travis Lee Watkins, 28, 1378 Gaissert Rd., Newburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Willie Pearl Taylor, 58, 44 Gifton Thomas Rd., Bethlehem — felony terroristic threats and acts and first-degree child cruelty.
•Jeremy Ray Orr, 35, 43 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — criminal trespass and simple assault.
•Victor Bradley Ponder, 27, 2235 Shadowood Dr. NW, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Kyle James Watkins, 27, 1263 Braves Ct., Winder — false imprisonment.
•Jasmine Paige Bedran, 30, 322 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•James Timothy Brady, 56, 851 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Dominique Louise Drew, 31, 291 Hillside Ct., Auburn — party to a crime.
•Nichole Makala Dhabolt, 17, 14 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — financial transaction card theft and theft by taking (mail).
•Darien Etienre Rollins, 27, 34 Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson — misdemeanor probation violation.
WINDER
•Phillip T. Abariowei, 24, 3207 Ivy Burch Way, Buford — DUI (drugs), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, following too closely and expired license plate.
•Jesse Leon Bradwell, 31, 3921 Sylvannia Plantation Rd., Greenwood, Fla. — loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Zavonde M. Wilburn, 17, 129 Ashwood Way, Winder — entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony (five counts) and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Jaidon Emmanuel Turner, 19, 174 Venture Way, Winder — entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony (five counts) and financial transaction card theft.
•Kristina Renee Cole, 30, 12 Buena Vista St., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts (two counts) and simple battery.
•Robby Chadwick Stephens, 42, 122 Sanford Dr., Nicholson — disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.
•Randall Carlyle Stephens, 28, 354 Sanders Circle, Winder — public indecency, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Jenny Lynn Stephens, 40, 354 Sanders Circle, Winder — disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.
•James Edward Landing, 27, 34 East New St., Winder — party to a crime.
