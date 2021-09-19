The following incidents were among those Sept. 9-14 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sexual battery and criminal trespass Sept. 14 following an incident with a male victim at a Williamson Street residence. The victim told police the offender made “advances” toward a female at the residence who was “very intoxicated.” After he intervened and stopped the offender, the offender then came up behind him held him in a choke hold to where he couldn’t breathe and made multiple attempts to take off his pants. After the victim escaped the residence, the offender reportedly grabbed repeatedly on the car door, causing damage. The victim said during the incident, the offender said, “I’m (going to) get you tonight. I’m still f****** you tonight.” Police arrested the offender after making contact with him at another Williamson Street residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on an active warrant Sept. 14 after police stopped him on South Jackson Street to inform him that the car of another person who had been stopped by police was being turned over to him. Police needed to confirm the man’s identity before releasing the vehicle and were alerted to the warrant during the license check. The other man, of Commerce, was arrested for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Lee Street for not having a license plate. He had also failed to register his vehicle.
•A Winder man was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant Sept. 14 after being spotted walking on an East May Street sidewalk by an officer who recognized him.
•The owner of Revor Engineering on Grayson Drive reported Sept. 14 that an unknown suspect or suspects had stolen catalytic converters and oxygen sensors off multiple vehicles while he was out of town over the previous week.
•A woman at a Colonial Hill Road residence reported potential fraud Sept. 14 after she prepaid nearly $5,000 in rent money to a supposed landlord for the residence for her daughter and her family to move in there but other people kept showing up to tour the residence. The woman said she had contact with the supposed landlord about removing a key lockbox, but he said he was “out of town” and would remove it when he returned. Police were still investigating the incident at the time of the report.
•A woman reported that an occasional romantic partner of hers called and confessed to stealing her debit card for unauthorized transactions totaling over $2,700. Police were still investigating the incident at the time of the report, as the woman was only able to provide a first and last name, which returned several search results.
•A woman reported that her neighbor made a threat toward her juvenile son during a dispute and played police a recording of who was alleged to be the woman saying, “Ain’t no bullet got no name.” The woman did not have video of the suspect. No warrants had been issued at the time of the report due to insufficient probable cause, police said.
•A man with an Indiana driver’s license was arrested for driving with a suspended license Sept. 12 after he was stopped for driving across East May Street from South Jackson Street to North Jackson Street at a right turn-only intersection.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a local failure-to-appear warrant Sept. 12 after she was stopped on Stafford Street for having a brake light out.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disturbing the peace at the Quality Inn on West Athens Street on Sept. 12 after a suspicious woman called them to the hotel just after 5 a.m. and told them she wanted them to check on “a little boy” who she said was in a room there with her ex-boyfriend. Police did not locate a boy in the room, and she reportedly began screaming.
•Police obtained warrants against an obstruction warrant against an Athens man for fleeing police after an officer spotted a vehicle that he was a passenger in at Victor Lord Park after hours Sept. 11. When police made contact with the man a woman holding an infant in the car, a check of his information revealed that he was wanted on Athens-Clarke County warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, the man bolted from the other area and police were not able to apprehend him.
•A Winder man was arrested for probation violation and possession of drug-related materials Sept. 11 after a citizen reported seeing him in the area of a car wash on North Broad Street taking a gun out of his waist band.
•A Winder man and woman were arrested for criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at a Capitol Avenue residence Sept. 11 when a neighbor spotted them around 2:15 a.m. going into the residence that was supposed to be vacant at that time. The man was also charged with obstruction for initially telling police no one else was inside the house. Both suspects told police they were there to clean the house. The man called who he said was the “owner,” but the “owner” could not tell police what the city the house was in. When police made contact with the real owner, he confirmed that no one was supposed to be inside the house.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery Sept. 10 after hitting her adult daughter during a dispute and altercation.
•A Statham woman was arrested at Circle K on West May Street on two warrants for theft by shoplifting after returning to the store a few days after she reportedly stole four cartons of cigarettes, two drinks, gasoline and scratch-off tickets.
