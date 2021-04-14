The following incidents April 1-7 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested for felony theft by receiving stolen property April 4 after a motorcycle, reported stolen out of Walton County, was located at his Scrooch Court residence. When Winder police arrived at the residence at the request of Walton County deputies, police questioned the man, who initially lied about the motorcycle being at another location. He said the motorcycle had been at the residence since a friend brought it over after a Super Bowl party and the man expressed interest in buying it. But the friend was arrested the next day and the motorcycle remained there.
•A man reported receiving his wallet in the mail after he had lost it, but said his Social Security card and a laminated high school diploma card were missing from it. The envelope did not have a return address listed on it.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple battery April 6 after pushing her daughter during a dispute at a Maynard Street residence.
•A Winder woman and repeat offender was arrested for panhandling April 4 after being seen walking along South Broad Street with a sign saying she was homeless.
•A man reported April 5 that someone had stolen his prescription glasses after he left them on the counter at a store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•A Monroe man was arrested for public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) April 5 following a report of a domestic dispute at a Wade Street residence. The man was yelling loudly and pulled his arms away and walked away from police, according to the incident report.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving without a valid license April 5 following a traffic stop at the corner of West Athens and North Center streets.
•An Athens man was arrested on an active probation violation warrant out of Clarke County on April 4 following a traffic stop in the area of Atlanta and Monroe highways. A Lexington woman driving the vehicle initially drove away from the scene but later returned while being followed by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies. The woman was not arrested but was issued a citation for obstruction of law enforcement.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a Winder woman was arrested for possession of drug-related objects April 4 after their car was seen by police swerving and failing to maintain its lane on North Broad Street and screams were heard from the vehicle.
•A man at a Ryan Lane residence reported April 4 that someone had stolen a bag from his truck containing a gun, ammunition, binoculars, compass, map and other materials.
•An Athens man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) April 4 after he was seen driving along East May Street a little after 3:30 a.m. with no headlights. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of Circle K on East May Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and false imprisonment April 3 following a domestic disturbance at an Oceanliner Trail residence, during which the woman hit a family member with a metal mixing bowl during an argument and prevented her from answering the door when police arrived.
•An arrest warrant for a Statham woman for theft by shoplifting was issued April 2 after she was caught on surveillance stealing a shirt from the Rustic Rack Boutique on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and a Winder woman was arrested on a local probation violation warrant April 2 following a traffic stop for no tail lights on North Jackson Street at its intersection with Laura Street.
•A Loganville man was arrested for marijuana possession April 1 following a traffic stop on Shenandoah Circle due to an inoperable headlight.
•A man reported April 1 that someone had stolen his clothes from Master Cleaners on West May Street while he was at the Waffle House next door.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple battery April 1 after slapping her husband in the face during a domestic dispute at a Capitol Avenue residence.
•A man reported falling victim to a scam when he received a letter in the mail stating he had won $9 million through the Georgia Lottery and was asked to send $3,800 worth of money orders to two people apparently using fake identities.
•Arrest warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children were issued for a Winder man April 1 following a domestic dispute at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence, during which he hit the mother of his child in the face in front of the child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.