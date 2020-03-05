Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A Winder man wanted in Illinois for a murder with a gun was held on the warrants after a traffic stop was made on Atlanta Highway.
•A Statham man was cited for not having his headlights on, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and an open container violation. He traded seats with his wife for her to drive his car after the stop.
•A Conyers man who was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation was held on a warrant from Rockdale County and was charged at the Barrow County jail with crossing the guard line of a correctional facility with drugs after multiple syringes with a clear liquid in them fell from his pants leg. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow for an elevated heart rate.
