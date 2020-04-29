A Winder man and Norcoss man were arrested April 15 following a multi-county car chase.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office incident report, just after 1 a.m. April 15, a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle driving slowly on 2nd Street in Winder, which he said he found suspicious since a burglary had just been reported in Winder with the suspect at-large.
The deputy began following the vehicle on Monroe Highway toward University Parkway and clocked it going 79 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop near Punkin Junction Road, but the vehicle turned onto University Parkway and began accelerating, reaching a speed of more than 140 mph between Carl-Bethlehem and Patrick Mill roads.
The chase continued into Gwinnett County and Lawrenceville, and the Barrow deputy took the lead again after a Lawrenceville Police Department vehicle spun out in pursuit. The vehicle traveled through several front yards before finally stopping near a Comfort Inn and Suites in Norcross because his tires had blown out.
The driver, Brandon Anguiano, of Norcross, was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and several other drug and traffic-violation charges. The passenger in the car, Cristian Johnson, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects. Johnson said Anguiano had picked him up at his Winder residence to hang out.
WINDER MAN ARRESTED FOR BEATING GIRLFRIEND’S DOG TO DEATH
In another recent incident, a Winder man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly beating his girlfriend’s dog to death.
According to a sheriff’s office report, on April 7 a deputy responded to a call from Barrow County Animal Control that a 3-pound Chihuahua had been brought in with a busted skull on April 2 and later died as a result of the injuries. The animal control officer said Winder Corners Animal Clinic informed her that they had received a complaint that the dog had been beaten by Antonio Power at a Winder residence.
After arriving at the Winder residence, deputies were told by Power’s girlfriend and her friend that he “stomped” the dog, causing the head injury.
According to the deputies, when asked about the incident, Power continued to change his story, first denying that he was at the residence when the dog was injured and then saying he shooed the dog away with its foot after it was barking at him but that he never kicked it.
Power was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal trespass – damage or interference with property.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•A Monroe man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after being found asleep in his car near the Texaco gas station on Christmas Avenue several hours after the store had closed for the night.
•A Winder woman was arrested following a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Atlanta Highway. A store employee said the store did not wish to prosecute her and only wanted to prohibit her from re-entering the store, but the woman was charged with giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested for stealing items from other people’s mailbox at a Cross Creek Place, Auburn, residence and a Winder woman who was driving the suspects’ vehicle was charged with being a party to the crime.
•A man near the intersection of Carl-Cedar Hill Road and Coleen Drive reported that someone in another vehicle threw a gallon-sized water bottle at the vehicle he was driving, shattering his windshield and causing an injury to his face. He was not able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
•A Winder man was arrested at an apartment complex on Exchange Circle after threatening to stab employees at Walmart on Atlanta Highway. The man reportedly was demanding the store give him a PlayStation gaming system and became furious when he was told the store was out of the product.
•A man reported that his air compressor had been stolen at 10 Federal Self Storage on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem.
•Two Lawrenceville men were arrested for speeding along University Parkway in the area between Patrick Mill Road and Carl-Bethlehem Road.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested following a physical altercation with his adult son, during which he put his hands around his son’s neck and broke a window in his bedroom.
•A warrant for a DUI-less safe and failure to maintain a lane was taken out on a Winder man whose vehicle overturned in the area of Old Hog Mountain and Evans roads in Auburn. An Auburn Police Department officer witnessed the man run off the road in his vehicle, hit a mailbox and then land upside down after going airborne.
•A man at a Dooley Town Road, Statham, residence was arrested for disorderly conduct. The man was complaining about neighboring tenants of his possibly using drugs and a dispute over electricity service. After a deputy attempted to explain to him that he didn’t have probable cause to apprehend the tenants, the man said he would get a gun from his house and kill the tenants himself.
•A Peachtree Corners man was arrested following a physical dispute at a Smith Mill Road, Winder, residence.
•An Auburn man was arrested in the early-morning hours of April 17 at an Old Victron School Rd., Auburn residence for returning there after he had been told by deputies to not to come back following a dispute there earlier in the night.
•A Suwanee man was arrested for DUI-alcohol (less safe), obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats following a traffic stop on Old Victron School Road in Auburn, during which he became combative while undergoing a field sobriety test.
•Two Winder men and a Dacula man were arrested following a physical dispute during a cook-out at a Silvergate Way, Winder, residence.
•A man at a Daley Avenue, Winder, residence reported being attacked by two men while he walking down the road. He said he was able to fight them off and get away. He could not identify the men but said one of them appeared to be intoxicated.
•Two men — one at a Nicholas Street, Winder, residence and the other at an Oxford Way, Winder, residence — reported that their wallets and contents in them had been stolen from their vehicles at their residences.
