A Winder man who had been hospitalized on April 1 and was awaiting results of a COVID-19 test was arrested for disorderly conduct April 3 after allegedly swearing at patrons and employees at Walmart on Atlanta Highway.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office incident report, around 3:30 p.m. April 3, the man was confronted in the store about his “chronic and exaggerated coughing” and began using profanity and yelled, “Sick people need food, too!” Employees asked the man to leave the store and he went outside to sit under a shade tree in the parking lot.
Deputies found the man in the wooded area behind the store and apprehended him. He said he had been hospitalized on April 1 with a bloody stool and breathing issues and was tested for COVID-19. He said he had consumed 4-5 alcoholic drinks that day and did not want to go to the store, but “his wife made him.”
“Throughout my dealings with him, (the offender) expressed no remorse that his actions scared, upset or bothered others,” the deputy wrote in the report. “He continued to talk about how nothing was fair, he had lost his job, he had been to the hospital, and no one had a sense of humor. There was absolutely no sign that he cared at all for how his actions had affected others.”
After the offender was turned over to jail staff, the deputy’s vehicle was sanitized and he cleaned his hands with hand sanitizer. The deputy reported that, to that point, to the best of his knowledge, he’d had no prior encounter with anyone suspected to have or who was symptomatic for COVID-19.
Due to the results of the COVID-19 being unknown at the time of the incident report, The Barrow News-Journal is not naming the person.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following other incidents were among those the BCSO recently responded to:
•A Townsend man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor marijuana possession after he reportedly fell out of his vehicle near the intersection of Loganville Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road, removed his pants and ran toward the intersection. He was found by a deputy in nearby bushes. The car ran into a ditch.
•Two women attempted to shoplift $143 worth of items from Walmart on Atlanta Highway, including more than $70 worth of frozen shrimp and a Dutch oven. They ran out of the store and left the items behind when being confronted and were not identified in video footage.
•A Winder man was arrested for shoplifting $48 worth of items from Walmart.
•Four vehicles were apparently stolen from the Carvana lot on Atlanta Highway, though only one was confirmed stolen at the time of the report. Someone had cut a hole in the fence to the lot and a few vehicles were damaged.
•A woman reported her car tag being stolen from the Walmart parking lot.
•A Winder man was charged with battery and simple assault after punching his girlfriend in the head multiple times and pushing a woman who tried to break up the altercation to the ground. The man fled the scene of the incident before deputies arrive but was later pulled over by Winder police and apprehended.
•A Winder man was arrested after getting into a physical confrontation with his girlfriend and his daughter while he was drinking. The man allegedly shoved his girlfriend onto a bed and shook her and then pinned the daughter against a wall when she tried to break up the altercation.
•A South Carolina man who was driving to a subdivision in Bethlehem reported that a man in a maroon Chrysler 300 followed him for a long way in an aggressive manner because he wanted to go faster and pulled a gun on the man after following him into the subdivision before driving off. The suspect was described as a black male in his mid-30s with close-cut hair and a possible moustache. The vehicle had an orange and white temporary tag, but no other information was known.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for shoplifting $174 worth of items, mostly food, from Walmart. She was also charged on an outstanding warrant out of Madison County.
•A Winder man was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault after a domestic disturbance during which he poured an alcoholic beverage on his wife while they were arguing. The woman locked herself in a car to get away from him.
•A Winder man was arrested on multiple charges, including battery, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and attempting to strangle her. He also tried to beat a door down after the woman locked herself and her two children up in a bedroom. The man was found hiding in a nearby house under construction.
