The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•Two Winder men were arrested after allegedly threatening employees of Ingles. The employees told police one of them pointed a gun out of the window of a truck the suspects were in during the incident. The employees were in the parking lot to tell customers they were closing and collecting carts. The suspect who allegedly pointed the gun had demanded they let him in the store and shouted, “I just want my f****** roast beef.” When the suspects were confronted by police after leaving the scene, a gun was not found in the vehicle, but video footage from the store did show the primary suspect becoming aggressive in the parking lot and an employee running inside the store to lock the doors.
•A warrant for theft by taking was taken out on an employee of Family Dollar on North Broad Street after she was observed on surveillance camera footage taking items without paying, conducting fraudulent returns and allowing friends or family members to take items without paying. The loss prevention officer at the store estimated the total value of the items to be around $1,000. The activity had been going on since June. The employee, a Winder woman, admitted to the theft. The store was allowing the employee to get her affairs in order before pressing charges.
•A Winder woman was arrested following a dispute with her parents, during which she allegedly pushed her mother into a wall and threatened to shoot both of them. After she was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center on battery and terroristic threats charges, her parents notified police they had found drug paraphernalia and possible drugs in her room.
•Three adults — two men and one woman — of a Sanders Circle residence were arrested on various charges, including disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and public indecency, following a dispute with neighbors. One of the men had pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the neighbors. Another of the men told a police officer, “f*** you” when the officer refused to shake his hand.
•An unknown suspect was seen on surveillance video attempting a smash-and-grab burglary at the Citgo gas station on Jefferson Highway but was not able to get anything from the store before fleeing.
•A man at a Griffith Street residence reported someone had stolen his firearm from his vehicle.
