Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Winder man was charged with eight violations after a traffic accident on Nancy Street. The man charged also had four juveniles in his truck and said he was taking them to school. He was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving under the influence of multiple substances, four counts of DUI-endangerment of a child less than 14 and violation of the seat belts (children) law.
•Two Winder men were charged after a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. One was charged with driving on a suspended license. The second man was charged with six offenses – second-degree forgery, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, crossing guard lines with drugs or intoxicants, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer. A container belonging to the second man was found in the vehicle with marijuana and a vape cartridge with suspected THC oil was found in his groin area when he was searched at the jail.
•A man was held on four Barrow County warrants and charged with obstruction for running from police and possession of drug-related materials. When an officer stopped the car, the man ran from the rear passenger side of the Chrysler. He was handcuffed after he tripped and fell on the sidewalk. An officer found a short, white straw with white powder residue when the man was searched. The officer said the man is a “documented narcotics dealer and snorts pills.”
•A Winder man was arrested for six violations after a code enforcement officer called the police. The code enforcement officer said the man was using the building for a business and his house. The man was charged with three counts of possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•A Monroe woman faced five charges, including possession of cocaine after a traffic stop on West May Street. She also was charged with failing to yield when entering an intersection, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, no insurance and open container violation.
•Two people, a man and woman, were charged after an attempt to find a woman wanted by Barrow County. She was held on the warrants and a man was cited for possession of drug-related materials after officers found two “metal crack pipes.
•Two men were cited for drug charges after a call about a “refusal to leave” at an apartment on Walker Street. One of the two said he did not want the mother of his girlfriend at the apartment. The mother said he had used a credit card not in his name to buy a gun. An officer got a search warrant after the man said he did not want him to search. An officer found a pipe and metal grinder during the search.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for possession of a schedule I controlled substance and violation of brake light standards after a traffic stop on Loganville Highway.
•Two people — a man and woman — were held on outstanding warrants when they were seen walking near East Midland and Park avenues in Winder.
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant after an officer found him at a local grocery store in a vehicle. He was a passenger in the vehicle.
•A Winder woman said a SCCY CPX-2 9 mm pistol was taken from her Dodge Challenger.
•A woman said a Ford F-250 was stolen from a car lot Feb. 23. Surveillance cameras recorded the theft by a man. The truck was valued at $13,000.
•A man who is a construction manager for new houses in the Township Neighborhood said a person entered a Massey Lane house being constructed and “found a mess on the top floor.” Nothing appeared to have been taken. In the master bedroom, items “that were consistent with an individual using illicit drugs” were found.
•A domestic argument occurred at a Green Valley Drive house between a woman and her boyfriend. The woman said her boyfriend asked her for $5 and she said no. That started an argument. A witness said the two “argue often.”
•A woman who said she was selling Girl Scout cookies at a local fast-food location said someone took $496 from her.
•An officer said he saw two men, one with a gun magazine and a pistol, standing together outside a local store. It was a Glock 19 Generation 4 9 mm pistol. The magazine was full and had 27 rounds in it. A Smith & Wesson Model 642 .38 Special also was taken from the man. He was charged with reckless conduct and public drunkenness. The man was taken to the hospital because of how drunk he was.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery-family violence after an argument with his sister’s boyfriend at a house near the intersection of West Candler and Bellview streets. The man admitted the two men “had pushed and shoved each other.”
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant when he was arrested in the Barrow County clerk’s office at the courthouse.
•A Lawrenceville man was held on “several” outstanding warrants from Gwinnett County after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device after a traffic stop on East May Street.
•A Lithonia man was arrested for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign. An officer said he “blew through” the three-way stop sign at the intersection of Horton and West May streets. The driver continued for about a mile at 20 to 25 mph before stopping.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe, driving without a license on her and improper stopping on a road after a traffic stop on Marion Lay Street.
•A Monroe man was arrested for urban camping and criminal trespass after items were found in the train adjacent to the office of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce. The man was found sleeping behind the building.
•A Winder woman was held on an outstanding Barrow County warrant after being found at a local hotel.
•A Winder man was held on a Clarke County warrant when officers were investigating a dog locked in a vehicle.
•An officer told another officer of a car that was “committing a traffic violation.” The woman driver had an outstanding warrant from Lithonia and was held on it.
•A Winder woman said a walker, valued at $200, was taken from her Chevrolet Aveo. The vehicle was unlocked.
•Someone entered the gym Feb. 20 at the Wimberly Center, Winder, and damaged a window on the back door. Nothing appeared to be missing. Two Xbox controllers were reported missing later that day. A similar burglary occurred Feb. 12.
•A Winder man was charged with battery-family violence after a report from the emergency room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow about a pregnant woman who showed signs of abuse. The woman said the man, who was her boyfriend, grabbed her arms during an argument and then grabbed the back of her neck.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a wreck with no injuries on North Broad Street.
•A man was held on a Jackson County warrant after a traffic stop on Church Street.
•A Monroe woman was charged with disorderly conduct during the investigation of an accident in the area of Linwood Avenue and Nancy Street. She had walked to the back of a truck that was being searched and was told to move, which she refused to do. She began yelling and cussing and used “many expletives.”
•A domestic argument between a naked woman and a man was reported on Windsor Drive, Auburn. The man said she came into his room and began yelling because “she believed he had taken her cell phone. When she was outside, she began yelling to the neighbors that he was “trying to kill her.”
•A Monroe woman said about $220 was taken from her wallet at a local fast-food restaurant while she was working.
•A Lincoln Navigator that was reported stolen in Gainesville was recovered in Winder on West May Street. The driver said the vehicle was found on Buford Dam Road in Buford.
•A Winder man said he received a check every month from his daughter and he did not get it for February. His daughter said the check was sent.
