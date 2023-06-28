The Winder Police Department (WPD) is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing public and private properties that took place overnight Sunday, June 25.
All information should be provided to the WPD by calling Detective James Schlitz at 770-867-2156 or emailing police.tips@cityofwinder.com
