Winder Police Department (WPD) was awarded the 2023 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.

Through the program, WPD provides car seats and education to financially eligible families in Barrow County. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.

