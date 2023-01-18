Winder Police Department (WPD) was awarded the 2023 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.
Through the program, WPD provides car seats and education to financially eligible families in Barrow County. This program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.
Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 425 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% among infants and by 54% among children ages 1 to 4 years in passenger cars.
Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Unfortunately, nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.
“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Alicia Thomas, coordinator of the program for WPD. “The car seat mini-grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.”
For more information about the Barrow County car seat program, contact Winder Police Department at (770) 867-2156. For information regarding other counties involved in the program, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Child Occupant Safety Project via email at injury@dph.ga.gov or by calling 404-463-1487.
