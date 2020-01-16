Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•Three reports were taken about cars being entered on Lake Rockwell Drive. A woman said she had video of four men getting out of a vehicle and scattering to different drives. She said a key ring was taken from the center console. Other items in the console were out of place and the glove box was open. A man said his car was entered in the middle of the night Jan. 3. The glove box was opened, but nothing was reported missing. A woman said her car was entered between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 11:55 a.m. Jan. 3. She said items that were in the center console were on the passenger seat and the glove box was opened.
•A Rutledge man was held on outstanding warrants from Madison County and Hall County after he and his “on and off again” girlfriend were found at a local church about 12:45 a.m. with a pickup’s doors open. He also was charged with violation of a family violence order with the woman listed as a “protected person’s name.”
•Three people, a man from Athens and a man and woman from Covington, were arrested after a traffic stop on West Athens Street. The Athens man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, no insurance and defective equipment. The two from Covington were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
•A Conyers man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects after a traffic stop on Gainesville Highway. A bag of methamphetamine was found when his car was searched.
•A Monroe woman said she left her wallet at a local restaurant when she got it back $85 was missing.
•A woman said her Smith and Wesson Shield pistol was stolen from her kitchen. Installers with a company denied taking the gun.
•A Winder woman was held on outstanding warrants from Loganville and Hall and Gwinnett counties after a traffic stop.
•A Winder man said he was told he owed a TV company $1,200 for service. He said he had not had the service since the early 2000s and he was in the military when the account was opened in 2018. The address on the account was on Lake Rockwell Drive, and he said he has never lived there or had that phone number.
•A Winder woman said she cut her daughter during a fight. She said she was cleaning a Wood Avenue apartment and her daughter demanded $10 she was owed. The woman said she did not have the money and they had an argument. She said her daughter swung a beer bottle at her. Two officers said the mother had been drinking and was drunk. The daughter was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow to be treated for her cut. The woman was charged with simple battery-family violence and aggravated assault-family violence.
•A man said three windows were taken from a house under construction on Massey Lane. The windows were valued at a bit less than $600.
•Two poles were broken in half when a man driving a dumpster truck hit them. Georgia Power removed lines and Windstream replaced the poles.
•A man walking in the road on Dreamland Circle was held on an outstanding Barrow County warrant.
•A man said a pair of Nike shoes were stolen after he used Snap Chat to trade shoes with another man. He said the second man drove off with the shoes and did not complete the exchange.
•A Winder woman was held on a warrant from Gwinnett County after a traffic stop.
•A Winder man and a Statham man were arrested after a traffic stop on New Street. Both men were arrested for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and drugs to be kept in the original container after 90 pills of Tramadol Hydrochloride 50 mg. were found in the car. The driver also was arrested for failure to obey a stop sign.
•A woman was held on a warrant from Sandy Springs after a traffic stop. She had a suspended driver’s license, she said, and she had changed her name.
•A Winder man was charged with multiple violations after a traffic stop on West May Street. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign.
•A Winder man was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Massey Lane, Winder.
•A Winder man was reported at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow with multiple contusions and a cut on the rear of his head. He said he was “jumped” walking back from a gas station on New Street. He said he was unconscious for some time and then he walked home. He admitted to using marijuana and cocaine before midnight. It was about 5 p.m. Jan. 1. His live-in girlfriend said he showed up at the house “bleeding heavily.”
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple battery-family violence after her live-in girlfriend reportedly “slapped her across the face and choked her on the left side of her neck.”
•A local car dealer said he was “recently made aware” that four dealer license plates were missing. An officer said the department had two other similar reports about lost dealer plates.
•A Winder woman was held on three warrants from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office when she was found at a Stovall Street apartment.
•A Hoschton man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and having an expired tag after a traffic stop on Broad Street.
•An Athens woman who was to be taken to a court date Jan. 3 also was held on a Winder warrant.
•An Atlanta man was charged with deposit account fraud, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects. A bank teller said the man tried to case a fraudulent check for $1,633 from a local business and then asked to use the bathroom.
•A Winder woman was charged with possession of drug-related objects and an expired tag after a traffic stop on Broad Street.
•A Winder man said he tried to change his address on his driver’s license to reflect his current address and was told it was changed in 2019 and he would have to pay a fee. He said he did not change his address to one in McDonough.
•A Winder woman was charged with violation of a family violence order that had been in effect for two days. The woman’s sister, who had the TPO, said she picked the woman up at the jail.
•An Oak Street woman said she had $180 stolen from her house. She also reported her cell phone stolen and said a woman on Glen Avenue answered it.
•A Cincinnati man was charged with driving without a license and failure to use a seatbelt and he was held on warrants from Gwinnett County and Suwanee for failing to appear on traffic offenses. He was arrested after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Winder woman was charged with aggravated stalking after a harassment complaint was made by a man who said a temporary protective order was issued against the woman. He said the woman said she would foreclose on the house where he lived. The woman had entered the man’s house several days before.
•A Winder man driving a moped on East Midland Avenue was charged with possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop. He was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The cocaine was found in his pants and the marijuana was on the moped.
•A traffic stop on West Athens Street led to four charges against a Hoschton man. He was held on a Barrow County warrant and was charged with driving on a suspended license, expired license plate and a window tint violation.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and was held on a Jonesboro warrant. Officers found an Apple watch and airpods that had been reported stolen from a fitness center in Buford.
•A Winder man was arrested for reckless driving after officers responded to an accident on Bill Rutledge Road. The car he was driving was upside down in a ditch when officers arrived. Three witnesses, including two off-duty police officers, saw the wreck. They said the man was driving too fast and switching lanes. Another witness was a driver traveling in the opposite direction. The woman said the car came into her lane and crashed moments later.
•A woman said she had been arguing with her boyfriend who was “extremely intoxicated.” The man was charged with disorderly conduct and cursing or abusing an officer making an arrest.
•A Winder man was held on Barrow County and Whitfield County warrants after being arrested at a Winder business.
•A man on Dreamland Circle said he was with a woman in the house when his ex-girlfriend came over. He said the woman left the house, came back and broke the rear windshield in his car.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault after a report of his refusal to leave an apartment on Second Street. He went to the woman’s apartment, violating a protective order. He said he went to collect some of his belongings.
•Six people were charged with disorderly conduct after an argument at a Winder restaurant. All were charged with “yelling and cursing” or “indecent and boisterous conduct.”
•A man was charged with criminal trespass after warnings about being in a local store.
•A Winder man was charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call after he was identified using vulgar language during the call.
•A Winder man was arrested on seven charges following a fight at a Century Oaks apartment. Officers said the dispute involved about 10 people. The man was charged with aggravated stalking, battery-family violence, possession of a controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, disorderly conduct, drunkenness and giving a false name ad date of birth to a law enforcement officer. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow where a nurse told an officer to take him to jail because she was afraid he would hurt someone on the staff. The woman who lived in the apartment was held on a Barrow County warrant.
•A man who was in jail said money was missing from his checking account. He said he gave his debit card and old cell phone to his ex-girlfriend.
•A man who was drunk said someone hit him and took his wallet. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for treatment. He said his wallet had $120, his food stamp card and his Georgia identification card.
•The manager at a local restaurant said his cash register was missing $144 when it was checked about 9 p.m. Dec. 25.
•A Bethlehem woman said about $450 worth of jewelry did not arrive at her house, but was shown as delivered by UPS Dec. 19. Missing were diamond stud ear rings, a diamond pendant necklace and a two-piece earring and necklace set.
•A woman on Shenandoah Circle said she argued with her husband and she hit him “several” times with an open hand and at least once with a fist. She said he is “always unhappy” with something she is doing and they have been arguing about a year. The woman was charged with three counts of third-degree cruelty to children and two counts of battery-family violence.
•A Winder woman said she “last saw” her Social Security direct express card Dec. 23. She found that $500 was missing from the account.
•A Winder woman was held on a Barrow County warrant and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and littering after she went to an apartment on Second Street and had an argument with multiple people. She was “yelling” at people in the apartment when an officer arrived.
•A Winder man was arrested on drug charges after he sent a text message to an officer. The officer replied and asked if the man “knew anybody that sells and he replied with a “thumbs up icon.” He was charged with the sale of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of government housing.
•A Winder man was held on a warrant from Gwinnett County when he was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation. The man refused to give his name but the vehicle was listed for a previous incident and his name was listed in the report.
•A Norcross man was charged with driving on a suspended license and illegal dumping after he admitted to putting garbage in a dumpster for a business.
•A Winder man was charged with simple battery-family violence after a “physical domestic dispute” on Griffith Street. He said the argument with his girlfriend was about the cleanliness of the house. He said she was mad because the juvenile children and he were not keeping the house clean.
•A Winder woman was charged with three violations after a traffic stop on West Athens Street. She was arrested for driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and violation of brake lights requirement.
•A Winder man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for an involuntary mental health evaluation after he ran upstairs away from officers.
•A Winder woman was charged with criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence after she damaged Christmas ornaments in a fight with her brother.
•A Glock 22 Gen 4 gun was reported stolen by a woman on Harrison Lane.
•An Auburn woman was charged with multiple violations after a traffic stop on Patrick Mill Road. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II (two counts) and IV controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt and DUI-drugs.
•A Winder man was arrested after he was found in the middle of the road near Winder-Barrow High School. He was charged for pedestrian must not dart out into traffic, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of methamphetamine after he was found at the Department of Community Supervision office.
•A Winder man was arrested for violation of a family violence order after he went to an apartment where a woman lived. He said he went to collect some belongings of his and did not know the woman was still there.
•A Winder woman was charged with simple battery-family violence after a domestic argument on Terrapin Lane. The man said she hit him five times in the face, twice in the groin and once in the stomach.
