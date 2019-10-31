Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Winder man was arrested on three traffic charges after a traffic stop on Williamson Street. He was charged with driving on a suspended license, having a suspended registration and violation of tire requirements.
•A Winston Salem, N.C., man was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device after a traffic stop on East May Street.
•A Winder man said a 50-inch TV and a wireless phone charger were taken from his East Stephens Street house. He said the house was not burglarized or entered. The man charged the items were taken by a home health provider he employs for his mother.
•A Statham man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers took a Cobra .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with six rounds in the magazine and .22 caliber, 9 mm and .45 caliber ammunition from the man’s bedroom. The officer searched the house as part of a statewide Department of Community Supervision operation. It was an “offender Fourth waiver search.”
•A juvenile said his mother’s boyfriend was “cussing and yelling” and had a “no contact bond order” from an earlier case. His mother was asleep. The mother first said she met her boyfriend at a nearby house and then said she called him and asked to meet him at a church and brought him home.
•Two people were arrested following a juvenile boy’s complaint that his mother screamed and yelled at him during an argument. The mother was charged with simple battery-family violence for throwing a chair at her son’s head, crossing guard lines at a correctional facility with a controlled substance after officers found an Alprazolam pill in her back pocket, drugs not in original container and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A man was held on an outstanding warrant from Gwinnett County.
•A Covington man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and driving on a suspended license after a report was received about a road rage incident on South Broad Street.
•An officer assisted Barrow County deputies with an accident that occurred outside the city limits but the man involved came to a fast-food restaurant in the city. The man was tested for DUI-alcohol less safe and admitted to drinking “two shots of ‘quavo,’ which is commonly known as Jose Cuervo.” He previously had said he had not been drinking.
•A Winder man was charged with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was charged with theft by taking after a woman said she was told by another woman the man had her jewelry. She said she was missing a silver ring with three purple stones, a bracelet with five stones and diamonds and a diamond necklace, worth a total of $1,400. The second woman said the man gave her the silver ring with three stones.
•A West Virginia woman was held on two active warrants from Barrow County and was charged with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Lawrenceville woman was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after city police received a call about an entering automobile. The woman had four marijuana blunts in a package in her waistband.
•A Snellville man said his wallet was stolen between 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. Oct. 19. He said he believed it was found and kept at the AMC theaters in Winder. He said he lost his Florida driver’s license, Social Security card, a “quick silver” card, “360 checking” card, two credit cards and a “net spend” card.
•A Winder woman was charged with simple battery-family violence for pushing her roommate during a dispute over washing clothes.
•Two men who were passengers in a car stopped for a traffic violation were cited for possession of drug-related objects after a search of the car found a marijuana pipe and digital scales.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop.
•A passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation was held on an active Hall County warrant and was charged with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•An Auburn man and a Bethlehem woman were arrested after a traffic stop on North Broad Street. The man was charged with fleeing police and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The woman, who came to the scene in a different car, was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and cursing and abusing an officer making an arrest. The man did not pull over when lights and sirens were used. Both people used vulgar language to officers while the incident occurred.
•A Winder man was charged with simple battery-family violence after a dispute over a basketball game. The man said no physical contact occurred. A juvenile said the man fouled him “hard” and later “slapped” his upper arm.
•A Winder man was charged with five traffic violations on a motorcycle. He was charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, improper passing, too fast for conditions and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The man “accelerated at an extremely fast rate of speed” and the officer was told to stop pursuing him. Later in the day, a woman said the man’s motorcycle had been stolen, but he did not report it stolen. The woman then said it had been taken by a friend “as a joke” and it was in a shop to be worked on.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license while driving a moped.
•A Winder woman was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects after a report of a couple smoking the drug in a hospital restroom. She also was held on an outstanding warrant.
