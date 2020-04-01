The following are recent incidents the Winder Police Department responded to:
•A Winder woman was arrested for shooting at her boyfriend three times during an argument over her son and her not disciplining him more.
•Two women were arrested at the Exchange Apartment complex after police responded to a complaint of a woman smashing car windows. The suspects were found in a car in the parking lot with a hammer in the seat. One of the women said she was staying at a nearby hotel and decided to come “smoke a blunt” in the apartment complex parking lot. The other suspect joined her. The woman said she smashed the windows to a car belonging to the father of her child because she was angry that he was dating another woman. She was charged with aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property. The other woman was charged with being a party to both crimes.
•A woman reported an unknown person was falsely using her Social Security number to claim income from several different businesses.
•A fight involving several people was reported at the basketball court in the Bellingrath subdivision. It was centered around a dispute between two men — a woman’s current and former boyfriends. Several men were written warnings after interviews took place, while juveniles present were released to their parents.
•A man was charged with several offenses after fleeing law enforcement in a chase that first involved Winder police on East May Street and then the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. A police officer observed him appearing to nod off in his car before turning onto May Street. Sheriff’s deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle in Bogart. He was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
•A man was arrested following a domestic disturbance during which he knocked the phone out of her hand while she was calling 911.
•An employee at Sonic on South Center Street reported the driver of a U-Haul cargo truck struck and damaged the drive-through side of the drive-up awning and left the scene.
•A woman at a Lee Street apartment reported the windshield to her car was shattered by someone.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested following a physical domestic dispute during which he made terroristic threats and committed battery and/or assault on the complainant and their mother. He had an active Barrow County warrant for felony probation violation and was also unlawfully in possession of a firearm.
•A Winder man was arrested for striking a woman during an argument.
•A Winder dentist reported seeing a woman standing outside his office talking on the phone, and when he left that afternoon, she was gone but the suitcase was still there. When he arrived at the office the next morning, the suitcase was still there. An officer searched the suitcase and found a driver’s license for the woman. She was found to have an active warrant out of South Carolina and was listed as a missing person there.
•A fight between a woman and her boyfriend was reported in the parking lot of First American Bank and Trust on East May Street involving her car and debit card. The woman said he was currently homeless and she was allowing him to use the card and the debit card. He told police he drove off with another woman in the vehicle and she attempted to hang on and fell. The man agreed to turn the car and card back over to the woman.
•A Winder man was arrested following a domestic dispute during which he stabbed the tire to his vehicle after refusing to give his wife the keys so she could go to work the next morning.
•A man on Ryan Road reported a vehicle that was driving erratically in the subdivision crashed into a neighbor’s yard and then left the area. The man later identified the vehicle to belong to a “kid” in the neighborhood and informed the juvenile’s parents about the situation.
•Two vehicles at Dalia Motors on Monroe Highway were reported damaged.
•A Winder man was arrested following a domestic dispute with his adult daughter, who had confronted him about his alcohol use.
•A man reported the tenant of a house he owned had stolen the refrigerator and stove from the house and caused an estimated more than $3,000 in additional damage before vacating the residence.
