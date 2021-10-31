The following incidents were among those Oct. 21-27 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 25 for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after a police officer tried to get her to move her vehicle that was parked in a no-parking zone on Graham Street. The woman yelled profanities at the officer and used racial slurs toward residents at a neighboring residence during the incident.
•A Hampton man was arrested Oct. 27 for driving without a valid license after he was stopped on Gainesville Highway for driving an inoperative headlight.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 25 for battery following a dispute with his adult son and another man at a West Williams Street residence.
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 25 for violation of a family-violence order after showing up to an Apperson Drive residence, where she was barred from having contact with her ex-boyfriend.
•A woman reported that someone had stolen $4,800 from her checking account using her information and signatures on checks that were not hers.
•A woman reported Oct. 24 she was inside the Publix on Monroe Highway around 11 a.m. when an unknown suspect shattered her car’s back windshield and caused scrapes on the rear side.
•A Winder man was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 24 for loitering and prowling after he was observed trying to open and get into a vehicle on East May Street, which was later confirmed not to be his, and then walking off.
•Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Courtyard Circle residence on Oct. 24, but did not make any arrests due to conflicting stories and information from and the intoxicated state of both people involved in the incident.
•A Loganville woman was arrested Oct. 23 for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped at CVS on West May Street for driving with an inoperable taillight.
•A woman reportedly shoplifted $16 worth of items from Circle K on East May Street on Oct. 23 before leaving the store. Police determined the suspect’s likely identity based on previous history and similar facial characteristics, according to the incident report.
•A woman at an East New Street residence that an unknown vehicle had hit and destroyerd her mailbox just before 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23. She said she believed the vehicle to be a black, four-door SUV, but couldn’t give any further description.
•The owner of a Grayson Drive business reported Oct. 22 that he discovered the thefts of catalytic converters from several vehicles in addition to previous ones he reported stolen on Sept. 14.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 21 for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped at First Christian Church on North 5th Avenue for driving with a non-functioning headlight and failing to stop at a stop sign.
•A woman reported Oct. 20 that she had mailed off a check to a lawn service company two weeks earlier and that the company later contacted her and told her they had not received the check. She said the check was cashed by a “Zachary Brasseaux” suspect in the amount of $948.
