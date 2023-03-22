On March 11, a woman reported that while she was pulling down the aisle at Publix, a man about 60 years old was in the middle of the road way and jumped onto her hood and started trying to rip it off. She said the man tried knocking on the window, then went back into the store. Officers went inside Publix, where they spoke to the store manager, who watched security footage and confirmed the male was an employee.

Police then watched the security footage and observed the woman’s vehicle driving south in a north lane. Police said the male was standing in the lane with his hands up started walking to the front of her vehicle. The man stops and picks both his hands up and the vehicle moves forward and lightly taps the man’s legs. The vehicle then reverses, the man takes a step forward, and the vehicle drives into him. The vehicle then begins pushing into him and he starts walking backward, then grabs the hood of the vehicle.

