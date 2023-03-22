On March 11, a woman reported that while she was pulling down the aisle at Publix, a man about 60 years old was in the middle of the road way and jumped onto her hood and started trying to rip it off. She said the man tried knocking on the window, then went back into the store. Officers went inside Publix, where they spoke to the store manager, who watched security footage and confirmed the male was an employee.
Police then watched the security footage and observed the woman’s vehicle driving south in a north lane. Police said the male was standing in the lane with his hands up started walking to the front of her vehicle. The man stops and picks both his hands up and the vehicle moves forward and lightly taps the man’s legs. The vehicle then reverses, the man takes a step forward, and the vehicle drives into him. The vehicle then begins pushing into him and he starts walking backward, then grabs the hood of the vehicle.
When officers spoke to the man, he said the vehicle did hit his legs but he did not want to press charges. When police went back to speak with the woman and asked why she left out that she hit the man with her vehicle, she said she didn’t and was being harassed by him because he was knocking on her window. The woman was arrested for reckless driving
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; hold for other agency March 10 at 1121 Hwy. 82, Winder, where a man with an active warrant was parked in the parking lot of a condemned building.
• Speeding; driving without a valid license March 8 at West Winder Bypass/Matthews School Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence March 7 at 408 Blueberry Ln., Winder, where a woman came at her boyfriend with a fishing pole and started hitting him with it during a domestic dispute.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding March 9 at University Parkway and Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper backing; improper lane change March 6 at 1441 Princeton Dr., Statham, where an intoxicated woman backed out of a driveway and instead of putting the car in drive, continued in reverse in a U formation, backing into another yard, crossing the yard and striking a parked vehicle and the front porch of a house.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance March 8 at 1720 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a suspicious vehicle was reported at Auburn Self Storage.
• Possession and use of drug related objects; possession of cocaine March 9 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a car was parked oddly across several parking spots with the engine running in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Officers found the driver asleep at the wheel while the gear was in “drive.” The passenger and registered owner of the vehicle was also asleep and was holding a plastic bowl with several drug related objects in it. Both individuals were discovered to have outstanding warrants.
• Possession of a firearm by convicted felon; starburst windshield; no insurance; permitting another to operate vehicle without insurance March 7 at Pleasant Hill Church Rd./Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; interference with government property; hold for other agency March 8 at 626 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder, where two men were reported in the backyard of a residence talking about shooting and killing each other.
• Disorderly conduct (2) Feb. 11 at 503 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where employees at a restaurant were in a physical dispute and the store manager was knocked down several times when she tried to intervene.
• Crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of contraband by an inmate March 9 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where deputies found a metal pipe with burnt residue inside a man’s underwear, tucked into his groin area.
• Theft by bringing stolen property into state; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects; driving while license suspended March 9 at 103 W May St., Winder, where a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from out of state was conducted.
• Lighted headlights; driving while license suspended March 10 at Hwy. 211 NW/Pinnacle Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Brake lights required; driving without a valid license March 11 at McCully Drive/Apalachee Church Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; driving while license suspended; no license plate March 10 at 359 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended March 11 at 272 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; obscured or missing license plate March 11 at Atlanta Hwy., Deer Run Trail, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverages in passenger area March 11 at Larry Lane/Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where an intoxicated woman left the roadway while driving, striking two mailboxes, and then drove across several yards before going back across the roadway, driving into another yard, and finally coming to a stop.
• Driving without a valid license March 12 at Dee Kennedy Road/Freeman Brock Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; hit and run; driving without a valid license; improper lane change March 11 at 839 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a car accident occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; improper lane change March 10 at University Pkwy/Barber Creek Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; operating unregistered vehicle March 11 at University Pkwy/ Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
