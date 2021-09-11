The following incidents were among those Sept. 2-8 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Statham woman was arrested for simple battery against a police officer, public indecency and disorderly conduct around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 after she reportedly jumped out of a truck nude on West Candler Street by Rose Hill Cemetery and laid in the road, blocking traffic. After being asked to step over to the sidewalk by an officer, the woman reportedly struck the officer in the chest with a fist and said, “I’m just white.” The woman also reportedly began talking to the graves in the cemetery and saying, “wake up.” She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
•Police responded to a Horton Street residence Sept. 7 to a report of theft, where a woman accused her ex-boyfriend of stealing her vehicle. The woman said she agreed to let the man borrow the vehicle in July but that he had had not returned it. She later retrieved it but did not have the key she had given him, and he returned to her house and took it back. At the time of the report, police were trying to determine whether it was a civil issue and advised the woman that she could cancel the insurance and tag on the vehicle if she wished.
•A Winder woman was arrested and charged with battery Sept. 7 after police responded to a 2nd Street residence, where she was refusing to leave. The woman was charged with scratching a man’s neck and face during a dispute.
•Men at a West Candler Street business reported just after 5 p.m. Sept. 7 that an unknown suspect or suspects had driven by the business and fired what was believed to be a BB gun at the building, causing damage.
•A Winder woman was arrested and cited for criminal trespass at an Apperson Drive residence Sept. 7 after police responded to a call of her being there in her car and having “a mental crisis.” After being processed at the jail, the woman was released on the citation and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
•An employee at Hill’s Ace Hardware reported that an unknown white male suspect had broken into a work truck there in the overnight hours between Sept. 3-4 and taken two GPS devices, several phone car chargers and keys to the truck.
•A woman at a Northridge Court residence reported that an unknown suspect had struck and damaged her mailbox around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 6. The suspect’s vehicle was described by another witness as a dark green truck.
•A juvenile repeat offender was charged with criminal trespass after being seen on surveillance trying to get into vehicles at Ultra Performance on Park Avenue on the night of Sept. 6.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Sept. 7 following a traffic stop on West Athens Street due to his vehicle having a headlight out.
•An employee at Miranda’s Mexican Restaurant on East May Street reported a little after noon on Sept. 6 that an unknown suspect in a maroon car had struck and damaged handicapped parking signs while driving erratically through the parking lot.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and false imprisonment Sept. 5 following a domestic disturbance at a Lake Rockwell residence, during which he pushed his wife down and “flung” her, causing bruises and scrapes and also prevented her from leaving the porch area during the dispute.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and criminal trespass Sept. 5 following a report of a dispute at a Shields Street residence, where he got into a fight with his brother and damaged his truck. The two had been drinking and reportedly got into an argument and fight when the complainant made comments about his brother’s girlfriend.
•A man reported Sept. 5 that a vehicle had backed into him in the left turn lane from West May Street onto Horton Street a little before 1 p.m. — after not being able to complete a turn before the traffic light changed — and that the two male suspects, after initially getting out of the car, apologizing and saying they would fix his vehicle, ran quickly back to their car and drove off. The vehicle was described as a gray Nissan SUV.
•A Winder man was arrested for theft by shoplifting, giving a false name to law enforcement and possession and use of drug-related objects Sept. 5 after stealing alcoholic beverages from Circle K on West May Street. Police located the man at Waffle House on West May Street. They found a gray pipe on him during a search at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•Two Winder males — an 18-year-old and 17-year-old — were arrested Sept. 4 following a traffic stop on Monroe Highway due to the driver driving below the minimum speed. The 17-year-old passenger was arrested on active warrant for robbery out of Barrow County and was charged for being a minor in possession of a firearm. The driver was charged with violating a driving permit.
•A Winder woman was arrested Sept. 4 on an active warrant for battery out of Barrow County after she was stopped in the Quality Foods parking lot off North Broad Street for driving without a tag.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass Sept. 3 following a domestic dispute at a Savannah Street residence, during which he got into an argument with the mother of his child and damaged her hookah.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and marijuana possession as well as a failure-to-appear warrant out of Statham on Sept. 3 after police responded to a Capitol Avenue residence for a 911 hang-up that followed an argument. Police found a bag of cocaine in his sock and a bag of marijuana in his pocket, according to the report.
•A man reported that his wallet had been stolen Sept. 2 at Publix on Loganville Highway and that he noticed it was missing when he realized his cards had been used to make purchases at Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder and Kroger on Atlanta Highway in Loganville. The suspects seen on Walmart surveillance footage were described as two Black females.
•An Auburn woman was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 3 on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Winder and also charged with possession of marijuana and drug-related objects after she was seen walking at Victor Lord Park after park hours.
•A Gordon man was arrested on probation-violation warrants out of multiple jurisdictions Sept. 2 after he was found sleeping in the gazebo at North Broad and East Candler streets in violation of the city’s urban camping ordinance.
•A Winder man was arrested on active warrants and also charged with possession of drug-related objects Sept. 2 after he was seen by police walking on Capitol Avenue.
•A woman reported being scammed out of money over Facebook by a person she thought she was purchasing puppies from.
