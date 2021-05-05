The following incidents April 26 through May 2 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects May 1 after she was stopped at the intersection of Kilcrease Road and Golden Rod Lane for driving with a cracked windshield.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving with a suspended license April 27 following a traffic stop for a non-functioning brake light at 6th Avenue and Main Street.
•A Buford man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and an active probation violation warrant April 28 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•An Auburn man was arrested for criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with drugs April 28 after he was reported to be sleeping in a car at Parks Mill Apartments. The man had been trespassed from the location five days earlier at the request of management staff due to him disrupting several residents. The methamphetamine was found on him during a body search at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•A Hoschton man was arrested for driving with a suspended license April 28 following a traffic stop in the area of Parks Mill Road and Blackstock Road.
•An Auburn man was arrested on active local warrants April 30 following a report of a dispute at a Parks Mill Road residence.
•A woman accidentally struck a hair salon building on Atlanta Highway with her car April 30 after mistaking the gas pedal for a brake. The bottom window pane of the business was shattered.
