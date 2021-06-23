The following incidents June 10-16 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder woman was arrested for public drunkenness June 16 after she was spotted walking down the roadway on Monroe Highway at night and a police officer had to slam on brakes to avoid hitting her. The woman had slurred speech, a “strong” odor of alcohol on her and trouble maintaining her balance, according to the incident report.
•A woman reported that she had been receiving death threats via phone calls from whom she believed were suspects who had been connected to shooting incidents involving her nephew and mother-in-law and had been parking their vehicles and driving them slowly near her house.
•Employees at Clinical Laboratory Services on West Athens Street reported that a muffler assembly had been cut out from a company vehicle in the parking lot and stolen sometime overnight between June 14-15.
•A man reported a burglary at his Brookview Terrace residence, where an unknown suspect or suspects had entered the residence through his bedroom window and stolen a safe containing firearms sometime between the afternoon of June 11 when he left to go out of town and the afternoon of June 14 when he returned.
•A man at a Jasmine Drive residence reported that someone had driven through his yard and tore up his grass between midnight and 1 a.m. June 14. A “small, older model” red pickup truck was spotted spinning tires and doing donuts in the grass. The truck was driven by a thin, white male with long hair wearing a hat and there appeared to be female passengers in the vehicle, according to the report.
•A Greensboro woman was arrested for possession of controlled substances and drug-related objects and for giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement June 14 after she was spotted at the Texaco gas station on North Broad Street injecting heroin into her arm inside her vehicle. According to the report, the woman told police she had purchased the drugs and wanted to “get high” one more time before entering rehab.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery, simple battery and simple assault June 14 following a domestic dispute at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence, during which she had an argument with her mother, called her names and hit and punched her.
•A Dacula man and Winder woman were arrested on drug-related and other charges charges June 13 when the woman’s mother reported the man’s vehicle was outside her residence on Sweet Gum Lane, in violation of a temporary protection order that her daughter had against him. The man and woman both were in the vehicle and had syringes on them, which he said they had used to inject heroin. Both were charged with possession of drug-related objects, and the man was also charged with violation of the family-violence order and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 13 after he was stopped near the intersection of Horton and West Athens streets for not having a license plate on his vehicle.
•A Winder woman was arrested on local warrants June 13 following a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness and hit and run warrants out of Barrow County June 13 after he was reported to be walking along Georgia Avenue shirtless and “screaming and hollering.”
•A Winder man was arrested on several active warrants out of Barrow County June 13 when he was spotted by a police officer in the drive-through in the McDonald’s parking lot on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested on an active warrant out of Walton County June 12 after he was stopped in his vehicle on East May Street due to not wearing a seat belt.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a warrant out of Monroe June 12 after he was stopped on Capitol Avenue for a window tint violation.
•Warrants were issued for a Winder woman June 11 for violation of a family-violence order after she reportedly left a harassing note and poster with writing on her ex-boyfriend’s door. The poster included a picture of the ex-boyfriend, his new girlfriend and her children from a vacation they took and had derogatory language about them.
•A man at Jameson Inn on Stafford Street reported June 11 that he had been robbed by multiple men. The man told police his friend, a Winder man, was coming to return some items to him and showed up with three Hispanic males, one of them who went by the name “Chico” and two other unknown suspects. One of the unknown suspects held a gun at him and another hit him in the head, and they stole $350 cash, a cell phone and black backpack from him. A witness at the hotel reported seeing the suspects drive off in a red Ford Mustang and Explorer.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children June 10 following a domestic dispute at an Amherst Drive residence, during which she got into an argument with her husband over a video he was watching, hit him repeatedly, threw a cooking pot at him and broke off his car door while he was trying to leave the residence.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 10 after he was stopped on East Candler Street for making an illegal left turn off of North Broad Street.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested on a local outstanding warrant June 10 after he was reported to be panhandling in front of Friends Winder Grill on North Broad Street.
