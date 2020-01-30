Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Winder woman was arrested for aggravated assault-family violence after her husband said she stabbed him in the shoulder/arm area. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for treatment. No weapon was found. The woman said she did not remember what happened because she “blanked out.”
•A Gainesville woman was held on a warrant from Lawrenceville after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A Statham man was charged with driving without a valid license and having an expired license plate after a traffic stop on North Fifth Avenue.
•A Braselton man was found unconscious in a car near Capitol Avenue and Tuggle Street. An officer used Narcan, for a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was charged with no valid driver’s license.
•The manager of a local convenience store said a man stole a box of condoms from the store. He said the male, who is about 15, is in the store nearly every day.
•A Winder woman said someone tried to “kick in” her back storm door after 11 p.m. Jan. 16.
•An Alpharetta woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe after an officer was called to a local restaurant. The woman was asleep in her car in the parking lot and later came in and got some food. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for an alcohol blood test.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Polite Road. The man pulled into a local car dealership and went to the back. He was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, knowingly driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and no insurance.
•Two Winder women said a local fast-food restaurant had two phone calls about bombs at it. One woman said the calls were a prank, but she said she was not sure.
•A woman said she turned left at North Broad and East Wright streets and a Nissan Sentra drove into the intersection on North Broad Street and hit her. Her car was hit in the driver's side and rear passenger doors. The other car had “minor visible damage.”
•A Winder man said he answered an ad on Facebook about a “wrap” on his vehicle for a week and he would get $500. He said he was to receive a check for $3,800 and to send a “large portion” of it back. He did not send money.
•Two people, a man and woman, were charged with possession and use of drug-related objects after a traffic stop. An officer found a grinder with marijuana residue and both said it was not theirs. The man also was charged with a window tint violation.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery-family violence and three counts of cruelty to children after a domestic fight with his wife. The woman said she “confronted” her husband about a message he received on his cell phone and he “grabbed her by the collar area of her shirt to control/manhandle her.” She said he began “throwing and breaking” things in the living room.
•A Winder man was held on warrants from Auburn and Barrow County and was charged with driving on a suspended license and a window tint violation after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Winder man faced multiple drug charges after a search of an apartment on Graham Street, where officers were looking for a wanted woman. The officers found a baggy of marijuana “in plain view” and a digital scale. The man was charged with sale of marijuana, manufacturing marijuana near a housing project and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•A Dahlonega man was charged with DUI after an officer found a man and woman on Loganville Highway with a flat tire on their car.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of drug-related objects after an officer found a bowl and grinder in the car’s center console. He was stopped for a traffic violation on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was charged with stalking-family violence after a woman said she was afraid to leave her hotel room because the man was “waiting outside in a car.”
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•An employee of a local business said he found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in the parking lot.
•A Winder man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related materials and stopping on the railroad tracks after an officer saw the car stopped on the tracks. An officer found three bags of marijuana in a cloth bag behind the driver’s seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.