An Auburn woman was arrested police for the fatal hit and run accident that occurred on Hwy. 211 NW near Thompson Mill Road on Dec. 13, 2022.
On the day of the accident, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a black Buick Rainer believed to be around a 2007 model.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) then issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert, seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle on social media.
On Dec. 18, a BCSO deputy found the suspect vehicle at the residence of its registered owner, Sandra Arthur, 31, in Auburn.
Deputies drove to the residence and were able to speak with Arthur.
She told police she worked until noon on Dec. 13 and drove to a doctor’s appointment in Braselton via Hwy. 211. When asked if she saw an accident on Hwy. 211, she confirmed she did and that she briefly stopped, but “did not see any smoke and saw everyone exit the vehicle.” According to the police report, Arthur told officers, “she left because she is pregnant and was having contractions.”
The BCSO notified GSP, who was working the accident. Arthur was later arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, improper lane change, following too closely and homicide by vehicle (1st degree).
