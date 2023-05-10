A woman was arrested on May 4 after she bit a police officer twice while being criminally trespassed from Ingles after she attempted to stay in the bathroom overnight with all her belongings. The store manager wanted the woman criminally trespassed from the store. Once an employee was able to get her out of the bathroom, she began walking through the store cursing and holding up the middle finger to officers. She also refused to identify herself after being asked multiple times. When an officer attempted to detain her in handcuffs, she began screaming and cursing. The woman scratched both officers and bit one officer in the arm and wrist, causing him to bleed. The woman was eventually arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers. She was also criminally trespassed from Ingles.

The following are other incidents recently reported by the Auburn Police Department:

