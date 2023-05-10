A woman was arrested on May 4 after she bit a police officer twice while being criminally trespassed from Ingles after she attempted to stay in the bathroom overnight with all her belongings. The store manager wanted the woman criminally trespassed from the store. Once an employee was able to get her out of the bathroom, she began walking through the store cursing and holding up the middle finger to officers. She also refused to identify herself after being asked multiple times. When an officer attempted to detain her in handcuffs, she began screaming and cursing. The woman scratched both officers and bit one officer in the arm and wrist, causing him to bleed. The woman was eventually arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers. She was also criminally trespassed from Ingles.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Auburn Police Department:
• Prisoner transport April 25 at 1361 4th Avenue with Oakwood Police.
• No insurance April 25 at Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Prisoner transport April 26 at Hall County Detention Center where an arrest warrant through APD was serviced.
• Driving with suspended tag; driving while license suspended April 29 at Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct April 29 at 64 Main St., where an intoxicated woman was running down the street screaming then dropped to the ground and began banging her head on the concrete while screaming profanity.
• Damage to personal property May 1 at 1528 Atlanta Hwy., where a woman reported her vehicle damaged while it was in a parking lot.
• Abandoning, discarding motor vehicle May 1 at 1541 Oakhill Rd., where a disabled vehicle with no tag, rear bumper or rear passenger tire was left in a cul-de-sac.
• Water-meter tampering reported May 3 at 195 Station Overlook Dr., where straight piping from a meter location that did not have meter installed yet was seen at a construction site.
• No insurance; operating vehicle without valid tag May 4 at Mount Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No license; failure to obey traffic control device May 5 at Appalachee Church Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Arrest warrant May 5 at 64 Main St., where police responded to a property where a woman with an active warrant was being criminally trespassed.
• Leave scene of accident with injure, damage; reckless driving May 6 at 337 Austin Way, where a man reported someone hit the internet service box on his property.
• No license; no insurance May 7 at Etheridge Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
