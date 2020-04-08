The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•A Dacula woman was banned from life from the Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder after she became “unruly” toward management when she was confronted for trying to purchase more toilet paper than the store’s limit. The store has a limit on the number of packages that could be purchased per customer due to a shortage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The woman was observed purchasing toilet paper, leaving the store and then sending her children in to purchase more.
•Several shoplifting incidents were reported at Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder. In one, a man was witnessed by another customer stuffing more than $200 worth of men’s underwear in his jacket and leaving the store. A loss prevention specialist at the store told a deputy she could not confront him per store policy because she did not witness the infraction in person, but a review of video footage confirmed that the man had taken the items. The man was seen driving off in a “disheveled light silver Nissan Altima but the tag could not be seen on camera.” In another incident, two Winder women of the same address were arrested for concealing $284 worth of items. They were also banned from the store. Two juveniles who were with them were released to a relative. In another incident, a Winder woman was arrested for shoplifting two board games — valued at a total of more than $33 and a newspaper she used to conceal them. In another, a woman was arrested for stealing more than $33 worth of items. And in another incident, a Winder woman was arrested for trying to conceal items in a black bag she had selected from the purse section.
•A man reported that his vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer on Highway 211 NW near Beaver Dam Road, but the man that hit him kept going. He followed the trailer down Bankhead Highway and onto Atlanta Highway before being told by Barrow County dispatchers to discontinue. He described the trailer as having a Tennessee tag and that he believed it had a white cab.
