The following incidents were among those Sept. 16-21 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder woman was arrested Sept. 18 for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after she showed up at Miranda’s restaurant on East May Street uninvited and disrupted a gender-reveal party for her ex-boyfriend. The reportedly broke a beer bottle, tried to fight people at the restaurant and shoved a waitress while using loud profanity. She was also accused by police of resisting arrest and ignoring commands not to get in her vehicle.
•A man showed up at WPD headquarters Sept. 21 to report his rearview mirrors had been shattered behind a Capitol Avenue business and that the suspect was an 18-year-old male that he knew. He said he asked the male why he shattered the windows, and the suspect replied that he “runs his mouth too much.” Police had not made contact with the suspect at the time of the report.
•A Winder man was arrested on local warrants out of Barrow County Sept. 21 after he came into the Winder Customer Center to ask about a mail issue and police were alerted that he was there.
•A woman reported fraud Sept. 20 after she had been scammed out of $1,000 by a “Bobby Halliburton” subject purporting to be renting out a house through an existing property management company. The company reported that it had no listings for the property address that was advertised.
•A man at a residence reported Sept. 20 that his girlfriend had pointed a gun at him during an argument that morning about him not helping get the children in the house ready for school. The woman denied the allegation, and police could not find sufficient evidence or probable cause to substantiate the claim.
•A Loganville woman was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude police a little after 1 a.m. Sept. 19 after she led police on a three-mile pursuit. An officer initially attempted to pull the woman over for driving 66 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Gainesville Highway. The woman eventually stopped on Highway 53 at Bill Watkins Road. The woman said she didn’t stop initially because her father had told her over the phone not to stop until she reached a “civilized or developed” area.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 19 for giving a false date of birth to law enforcement after police responded to a Fairview Court residence in an attempt to serve a warrant on another man.
•A Winder woman was arrested Sept. 19 for criminal trespass, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects after she was reported to be at Winder Wesleyan Church, from which she had been criminally barred from in August. The woman had cocaine and drug paraphernalia on her at the time of the incident.
•An arrest warrant for theft by taking was issued for a 17-year-old Watkinsville juvenile Sept. 19 after he took his mother’s car from a Walker Street residence after his father had reportedly kicked him out of their residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant Sept. 19 after police responded to Circle K on East May Street, where a clerk was requesting police to criminally trespass him and another man from that location.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault Sept. 18 following a dispute at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence, where he pulled a knife on his brother during an argument.
•A warrant for felony theft by shoplifting was issued for an Auburn man Sept. 17 after he stole several meats from Quality Foods on North Broad Street and fled the store. The man had not been taken into custody at the time of the report.
•A man reported Sept. 16 that his medication had been stolen at a Mystic Lane residence, but he could not provide a full name for the suspect he believed to have taken the prescriptions.
•A Statham woman was arrested on active warrants out of Barrow and Walton counties Sept. 16 after she was reported to be sitting outside Bojangles on North Broad Street after 1 a.m. Police located her walking in the nearby Ingles parking lot.
