Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A Mount Airy woman was charged with six violations and four credit cards for other people were confiscated after a traffic stop at the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and Fourth Avenue. She was stopped for a suspended registration but officers found four credit cards, a credit card reader, a Social Security card, and two counterfeit Georgia ID cards with her photo and different names. The woman was charged with forgery, identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and not having her license with her.
•A man was held on an outstanding Barrow County warrant when he was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation. The vehicle had four passengers in it.
•A Covington woman said she left her phone in Ingles in Auburn and no one turned it in. She was able to put a passcode on it and said it showed it was on Mt. Moriah Road. The man who had it said he had not been to the Ingles store and he found the phone in the road near the store. The phone screen was shattered and the case was broken.
•A man on Apalachee Church Road said a man he had met came to his house, “pushed his way in,” and took $10 from him. He said he believes the man is homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.