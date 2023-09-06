On July 15, a Bethlehem man reported unauthorized transactions on his debit card after he left it on top of his truck at a gas station in Bethlehem before driving away. He realized his card was missing when he attempted to pay for food later that day. Upon checking with his bank, he discovered six unauthorized transactions on his account. Four of the transactions occurred at the same gas station where he last used his card amounting $45.29, $200, $2.56 and $105, all around the same date and time.
He reported two more transactions occurred at Famous Footwear for $96.29 and at TJ Max for $97.31, which he suspected occurred in the Barrow Crossing Shopping Center on the same date. The store clerk pulled up video footage from the store’s security cameras, which provide an image of the suspect, who was described a white female in her 50s or 60s with short gray hair. One of the deputies involved in the case recognized the suspect as she is known to frequent the convenience store to play games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.